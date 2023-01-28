Did you know that a Corgi’s behind floats? Absolutely true. Apparently, the pup’s butt is made up of 79.4% air. With an essentially hollow backside, they can float forever.

And while on the topic of anthropomorphizing inanimate objects (a nonsensical segue with the subtlety of a sledge hammer), our latest tempest in a teapot comes courtesy of, of all things, that delicious sweet treat, the M&M. More specifically, the talking M&M spokescandies seen in advertising. First, a little background.

The pitchmen and women for M&Ms are animated candies, each with their own genders and personalities. The green M&M, a female, wears high heels in the ads. In the name of inclusivity, the candy company replaced the heels with sneakers. And that is where the trouble started.

Actually, the trouble started long before this. Our nation has devolved into a group of whiny, petulant children, looming like vultures on some societal limb waiting for a perceived infraction upon which to strike. But, I digress.

Fox News’ current Oracle and Judge of What Should and Should Not Be, Tucker Carlson, made fun of the move, calling the emerald candy character “less sexy.” Which, naturally, caused the left to rise up in indignation. Because of course they did.

The fix for this was taking all of the spokescandies off the air, replacing them with “Saturday Night Live” alum Maya Rudolph. who, as of this writing, has offended no one.

Mars Incorporated, one of the largest candy product producers in the world and owners the M&Ms brand, put out a statement: “America. Let’s talk. In the last year, we’ve made some changes to our beloved spokescandies. We weren’t sure if anyone would notice. And we definitely didn’t think it would break the internet. But now we get it — even a candy’s shoes can be polarizing. Which was the last thing M&M’s wanted since we’re all about bringing people together.”

The more cynical among us think the whole episode is an advertising ploy as companies prepare for the Super Bowl, known as the annual launch point for spectacular new ad campaigns. We’ve seen it done with varying degrees of success, such as when IHOP reported they were changing their name to International House of Burgers.

For those of us old enough to remember, this is not a new phenomenon. Fritos Corn Chips faced a similar problem decades ago with their mascot, the Frito Bandito. And yes, the mascot took every Mexican stereotype and poured it into a cartoon character.

Public outcry caused the Bandito to fade into obscurity, and companies started being more respectful about branding mascots.

Does the M&M circus rise to that level of insensitivity? Personally, I do not think so. Count me in with the skeptics who think it is a Super Bowl stunt. Then again, in the hyper-politicized era in which we live, I could easily see this being a simple case of moonbattery.

And as for the candy? They are tasty, but I am more of a Reese’s Pieces fan.