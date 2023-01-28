Stained-glass windows stretch to the ceilings above the stacks of the Suzzallo Library at the University of Washington in Seattle.

The reading room of the Suzzallo Library at the University of Washington in Seattle is 250 feet long, 52 feet wide and 65 feet high.

A hand-painted globe hangs from the ceiling of the Suzzallo Library at The University of Washington in Seattle.

”Books are to be read with imagination” is a message adorning the reading room of the Suzzallo Library at The University of Washington in Seattle.

The Grand Staircase of the Suzzallo Library on the campus of the University of Washington leads visitors between floors.

With the assistance of our phone’s GPS, my husband and I easily made it to The University of Washington campus in Seattle. But once there, we found the layout challenging to navigate, as with most campuses. One-way streets. And parking zones dedicated, understandably, for faculty, for staff and for students.

Although we passed by one magnificent building after another, the Suzzallo Library, our ultimate destination, eluded us. Before abandoning the quest altogether, though, I called the contact number listed on the library website for guidance.

Park in the garage, advised the friendly voice that answered. And take the steps up to the courtyard.

But the garage, which we had noticed, seemed designated for university members only. And with respect to the rules, we drove by it each time.

Once we had been granted permission to park from this faceless voice, though, we had new-found hope that we’d make it to our destination.

Dark and tight-spaced, the garage offered an abundance of parking spaces and a prominent sign pointing the way toward the steps and, ultimately, the library. Emerging from the stairwell, my husband and I looked up to see the Gothic-style structure immediately in front of us.

Suzzallo Library, named for the 15th president of the university, Henry Suzzallo, opened in 1926. As president, Suzzallo was said to have imagined the library as the “soul of the university.”

For most of us, the word library conjures up images of books. Collections of books lining rows and rows of shelves. Stacks and stacks of books.

In the reading room of the Suzzallo Library, this is what one sees. But much more. While shelves line the walls, they stretch only part of the way up to the 65-foot vaulted ceiling. Ornate carvings of grapes, pine cones, leaves and other nature-inspired objects adorn the shelves. Above these, 35-foot-high stained-glass windows soar to the ceiling.

Rows of solid oak tables and chairs fill the room, which stretches to 250 feet long and 52 feet wide. For a while, my husband and I simply sat at the tables.

Around us, a few patrons seemed to be studying or taking advantage of the peaceful environment for work. Others moved in and out, stopping briefly to admire their surroundings. Still others, presumably soon-to-be-graduates, posed for photographers in various locations throughout the room.

As challenging as it may have been to reach this impressive destination, we were grateful we persevered in our efforts. And grateful to experience the “soul” of campus.

(Note: Marjorie Appelman is an English, communications and journalism teacher at Mason County High School and co-founder of the travel blog Tales from the Trip, which is on Instagram and Facebook. She can be reached at [email protected])