“Let us then approach God’s throne of grace with confidence, so that we may receive mercy and find grace to help us in our time of need.” Hebrews 4:16

Dear God, thank you for who you are. Thank you for choosing to give me the gift of life. Thank you for honor of speaking to you anytime, anywhere through the gift of prayer.

God, you know how mighty and majestic you are, but it is music to your ears to hear me speak intimately and fondly to you. You are close and eve- present. You are gentle and wise. You are light and truth. You are mercy, grace, peace and joy. You strengthen and sustain me. You complete me. I thank you that you hold me together.

I thank you for Jesus who was my example for living as one with you, who lived a sanctified life, who today stands at your side advocating for me. I thank you for the Holy Spirit that abides within to guide and sustain me.

I thank you that you saw a reason to create me, just the way you have. I am humbled that you endowed me with some of your creative power. When I am in step with you, I can see my gifts bringing glory to your name.

I thank you that I can PRAY. In other parts of the world, the act of prayer lands your beloved children in jails, torture, and even death. I am amazed by our freedom to love and serve you. I can have a Bible in my bag, on my shelf, on my phone, and anywhere else, and I won’t be persecuted.

I can’t believe the power of prayer. As in, it boggles my mind how much prayer changes things. The most tense and frustrating situation can be de-escalated simply by prayer, by inviting you into the situation and by acknowledging you are present, you are powerful, and you stand at the end on the hardship already. The bitterest loneliness can be soothed, and the sharpest anxiety can be calmed when I ask you nearer. When my expectations of others fail and I’m feeling hurt, you can mend my brokenness.

I see the power of prayer moving mountains. Tough situations I didn’t think possible of change have metamorphosized into beautiful ones. I am forever grateful for the young people I am graced to spend my working days alongside. I have seen what you can do. Students are changed and saved. Broken hearts are healing through your freeing love. Your prayer-answering power doesn’t stop there. To see how you come through for my friends, my coworkers, on a daily, monthly, and yearly basis is beautiful to behold.

I ask that all Christians decide to really tap into your wealth of goodness through the act of prayer. Holding hands and coming to your throne of grace is a privilege that is under used. Let us throw off the flesh that thinks, stews, and stirs up and come to you who calms, soothes, and loves without question. I know that when I spend time with you in prayer, you change me. Keep changing me, God. Let me be more like you.

“Rejoice always, pray continually, give thanks in all circumstances; for this is God’s will for you in Christ Jesus.” 1 Thessalonians 5:16-18