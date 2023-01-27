I have never been an “I told you so” type of person. Okay, that’s a lie. Few things are as satisfying as telling someone that you have been right all along. Petty? Only if you are the person in the wrong.

Perhaps I am being a little premature in taking my victory lap, yet I just cannot resist.

And it involves, of all things, global warming hiding behind the more benign moniker climate change.

Popular Mechanics reported this week the results of a new study that postulates the Earth’s inner core has stopped spinning. According to a new study published in Nature Geoscience, geophysicists Yi Yang and Xiadong Song from Peking University in Beijing have been exploring the nature of movement of the core, which mostly consists of iron and molten liquids.

In their study, Yang and Song discovered the movement of the inner core has reduced enough they consider it “paused,” which “seems to be associated with a gradual turning back of the inner core as a part of an approximately seven-decade oscillation.

The scientists theorize that the inner core remains in a constant state of flux and switches directions approximately every seven decades due to electromagnetic imbalances and gravitational forces.

“But,” you may ask, “what does that have to do with global warming?” Excellent question, Dear Reader. A lot of publications printed the author’s research, including Vice, which concluded the alteration in rotational motion could have a connection to “climate change (air quotes mine)” and other geological events.

If Yang and Song’s conclusions hold up, that would mean one of these reversals would have happened in the early 1970s. “Why is that important?” you may wisely query. Because about that time, the major media outlets were stocking up on thermal underwear in advance of the impending ice age.

From the Chicago Tribune at the time: “B-r-r-r-r: New Ice Age on way soon?” to the Washington Post: “Colder Winters Held Dawn of New Ice Age” to Time magazine’s cover story, “How To Survive The Coming Ice Age – 51 Things You Can Do To Make A Difference.” We were heading straight for the fate of the dinosaurs, and the media spared no adjective in telling the public how horrible it would be.

Now, though, the world has been under a two decade bombardment of global warming hysteria, thanks in no small part to former Vice-President and Presidential also-ran Al Gore.

Looking for something to do after losing the 2000 election, Gore picked up the torch for Mother Earth, warning us through print, social media and “documentary (air quotes again mine)” that the earth was going to be spit-roasted if mankind did not conserve themselves back into the Stone Age.

The end result? The world is still turning and not burning (except for the magma around the iron core, as we discussed before), climate activists have made a tidy sum of money off the panic they have caused, and a generation of young people have been raised to believe if they do not give up everything that makes a civilization civilized, then all is lost.

“But…but…but…” the alarmists wail, “the science on climate change is settled.” That is when the warning claxons should resound in your head. Settled science, as you will find out from actual scientists, would mean there is nothing new to learn, no openness to new information, and no willingness to evaluate current beliefs.

I prefer to keep my mind open to new possibilities and developments, kind of like the earth’s iron core switching directions periodically which might result in climate change being cyclical, not man made. It’s amazing what you can learn if you just open your mind and listen. Oh, and I told you so.