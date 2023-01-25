My favorite recipes are often created out of necessity. This isn’t always easy. Sometimes the options are bleak. No matter what our day job is, many of us suffer from empty fridge syndrome. However, that’s where the real magic turns nothing into something.

It was a late night and my husband, Alex and I, hadn’t gotten hungry until after we finished an event. The grocery was closed and we had to figure something out before the “hangry” kicked in. We had a few pomegranate seeds left, some walnuts, celery and parsley. We chopped up the celery leaves and parsley. Tossed them in a bowl with the walnuts and pomegranates. We had a little orange juice in the fridge we decided to throw in along with a little oil and more acid (lemon).

Somehow, Alex found scallops in the freezer that we both had almost forgotten about. We seared the seafood and spooned the fresh sauce over each piece. It was incredible. It tasted light and vibrant. Most of all, fresh. That’s the flavor I crave the most during the winter months.

This fresh herb sauce has been an obsession of late. It has spawned the birth of a few more unique flavor combos, all with one constant theme freshly chopped.

The beauty of today’s recipes is there is no right or wrong way to eat them. They are simple and rustic. Each pairs beautifully on meat, fish, or veggies. I ate the parsley, pimento and green olive sauce with crackers the other night and I may try it on pimento cheese and crackers tonight. Ok, I’m definitely going to.

If you don’t like an ingredient suggested, simply leave it out or add one in. Work with what you have and you will always create new inspiration in your kitchen.

Good luck and enjoy!

Pomegranate, Walnut, Celery Leaf, and Parsley Sauce

Makes around 1 cup

½ cup whole pomegranate seeds

¼ cup toasted walnut pieces, chopped

¼ cup celery leaves, chopped

1 Tbsp flat leaf parsley (fresh), chopped

Zest of one orange, grated

3 Tbsp extra virgin olive oil

1 Tbsp fresh lemon juice

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

Stir ingredients together. Add salt and pepper to taste.

Parsley, Pimento and Green Olive Sauce

Makes about 1 cup

½ bunch of fresh flat-leaf parsley, chopped (about ½ cup)

4 pimentos, chopped

12 pitted green olives, chopped coarsely

1 lemon, juiced

¼ cup extra-virgin olive oil.

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

Stir ingredients together. Add salt and pepper to taste.

Parsley, Apple, and Curry Sauce

Makes about 2 cups

½ bunch of flat leaf parsley (fresh), chopped (½ cup)

2 apples, preferably green, (skin on), cored and diced

2 Tbsp thyme leaves (fresh)

1 Tbsp Curry Powder

1 Tbsp maple syrup

¼ cup extra virgin olive oil

1 lemon, juiced

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

Stir ingredients together. Add salt and pepper to taste.

Mint, Chile, Lime, and Onion Sauce

Makes about 1 cup

1 bunch of mint (fresh), chopped (½ cup)

1 hot green chili, chopped with seeds

1 lime, juiced

1 onion, chopped

¼ cup extra virgin olive oil.

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

Stir ingredients together. Add salt and pepper to taste.

The recipes and photo used in today’s column are from the kitchen of Chef Babz ([email protected]) .