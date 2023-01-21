A true feeling of immersion is achieved at The Immersive King Tut Experience.

A legendary tale of Pharaoh Tutankhamen unfolds around viewers of The Immersive King Tut Experience.

Visitors are dwarfed by the images of The Immersive King Tut Experience.

Symbols of the Pharaoh King Tutankhamen play a large role in the The Immersive King Tut Experience.

A mythical tale of the Pharaoh Tutankhamen is told on the wall and through narration at The Immersive King Tut Experience.

Words formed with gold letters appear on the wall and are accompanied by a booming voice providing the narration. Once spoken, the letters disintegrate into dust and disappear. And a new passage appears.

Word by word, line by line, the story of Pharaoh Tutankhamun unfolds.

My husband and I are seated on a bench near the middle of the room, surrounded on all sides by the unveiling of the story.

Complementing the narration, vivid images in rich colors come alive on the walls and the floor around us. As the title, “The Immersive King Tut Experience” promises, we are enveloped.

When experiencing art, I often find myself wondering about its purpose. To engage? To entertain? To enlighten? To stir emotions? Perhaps a combination of each?

This certainly holds true when it comes to a painting, a photograph, a sculpture or any other form of visual art. Video mapping and animation would be no different.

The sound of a powerful wind encircles the room. The construction of a pyramid is underway around us.

Watching as stone upon stone is laid, I decide to suspend disbelief and lean into the work.

But little by little, a bit of the sky disappears as each stone is positioned into place.

Wait! Are we being enclosed in the structure? Inside the pyramid? Suddenly, my breath catches in my throat and I’m reconsidering this whole suspending-disbelief idea.

As I settle back in, my husband points to the floor near my feet. I look down in time to see a scarab the size of a large dog scurry up to my toes. Instinctively, I lift my feet, and the beetle pivots and scuttles away.

For almost an hour, the mythical story continues, captivating us. Gold bars move in mesmerizing fashion, crossing in alternate directions. Treasures abound and a battle ensues. At one point, a serpent wraps itself around the room once, then twice and then a third time.

We remain engaged and entertained. We are enlightened. And our emotions are certainly stirred in a most stunning way.

The Immersive King Tut experience is playing in many larger cities, but nearest to us is Nashville, at Lighthouse ArtSpace.

–

(Note: Marjorie Appelman is an English, communications and journalism teacher at Mason County High School and co-founder of the travel blog Tales from the Trip, which is on Instagram and Facebook. She can be reached at [email protected])