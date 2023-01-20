Nose miners, beware! A danger far more frightening than grossing out the people around you lurks below the surface.

According to one Professor St John of the Clem Jones Centre for Neurobiology and Stem Cell Research at Griffith University in Queensland, Australia (take a breath), digging for nasal nuggets could increase your risk of having Alzheimer’s and/or dementia.

Sylvia Silverstone, in an article posted by Womenio, rooted up…I mean picked through…I mean researched a study from 1995 which determined 91 percent of people have picked their nose from time to time.

Here is where the problem comes in. According to St. John, picking your nose or pulling hair from your nostril could damage the nose lining, which could lead to more bacteria heading for your brain.

St. John determined that certain bacteria are linked to developing Alzheimer’s. The brains at Griffith U say the bacteria, called Chlamydia Pneumoniae, can get to your thought box through the nerves of the nasal cavity.

Once it reaches the brain, the brain cells deposit beta-amyloid peptide, creating a pathway to Alzheimer’s disease. In a matter of days. Days. Researchers involved with the study say the cells are “important defenders against bacteria.” However, they can still “help the bacteria to spread if they get infected.”

On the bright side, the combination of genetic susceptibility and the bacteria are needed to lead to Alzheimer’s disease in the long term.” So, we have that going for us. Which is nice.

While everyone agrees picking your nose is a nasty habit, no one is saying it will definitely lead to Alzheimer’s. What they are saying is that evidence leans hard in that direction, so you might want to keep your digits out of the ol’ nasal cavity.

As if you need other reasons why you should stop picking your nose, it can cause septum damage, nose bleeding, various infections, and nasal cavity damage. And you thought acne was the end of the world.

Having once had the experience of trying to get a Fast Pass to the Harp Farm, I try to be more circumspect about mortality as I grow older. For example, when I was a toddler, I stuck the metal handle of a fly swatter into an electric socket. The fact I was holding the plastic swatting end was the only thing that kept me from becoming a crispy critter.

What I am trying to say is, when I was a child I did childish things. Like eating dirt. Staring at my toes. Marveling at my belly button. And exploring my nasal cavity.

Having outgrown those habits years ago, and armed with this new knowledge, the desire to explore the interior of one’s nose should be the furthest thing from our minds.

And something we need to discourage in our children.

Sometimes it amazes me how preventative measures so simple can often be the least we can do to stave off what is a devastating condition that affects families worldwide.