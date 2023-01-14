A statue commemorating novelist Jane Austen stands on the grounds of St. Nicholas Church at Chawton House in Hampshire, England.

St. Nicholas Church, which dates back to 1270, is located on the grounds of Chawton House in Hampshire, England. Chawton House was the home of novelist Jane Austen’s brother, Edward.

I was too immature to appreciate novelist Jane Austen’s Pride and Prejudice the first time I read it.

My teenage self struggled with the vocabulary: words like asperity, celerity, larder.

And the novel is long on narration and description. Short on dialogue. Pages and pages of description between small bits of words spoken among the characters. So, I struggled here, too.

My subsequent encounter with the novel, though, yielded a different, enlightening experience. I was hooked. Instead of being discouraged with the vocabulary, I was enamored. Instead of being irritated with the narration, I was intrigued.

And I can pin the reason specifically on the exchange between Elizabeth Bennet and Fitzwilliam Darcy in Chapter 39: Darcy’s proposal of marriage, Elizabeth’s curt rejection and the ensuing, biting explanation for her refusal.

How much did personal experience inspire and influence Austen’s engaging work? We speculate. From where did she draw her inspiration? We speculate.

But as for the setting, there is no mystery. Austen lived in Steventon, Bath and Southampton, but spent the final eight years of her life in Chawton, a Hampshire village in England. She, her mother and her sister lived in a cottage on the estate of her brother, Edward. And Edward lived in nearby Chawton House, a home to which Austen, in letters, referred to as “The Great House.”

Upon arriving at the property, my husband and I walked a short distance along a neat gravel drive until we found ourselves at a covered gate leading to a small church nestled among a cluster of trees and tombstones. In the churchyard of St. Nicholas, Austen’s mother and her sister, Cassandra, are buried.

And there’s a statue commemorating the novelist. An image of Austen’s likeness walking with a book tucked into her chest with one hand and picking up her skirt with the other.

Making our way toward the house, my husband and I continued up the gravel drive, which stretches to the house and forms a perfect circle in front of the porch.

We entered to the right and ordered lunch in the kitchen before going through the doors leading outside. On the charming garden patio, we settled in at a table near the house.

Green vines dotted with white blooms crawled up the exterior brick, passing over windows and doorways, and made their way back to the stone ground. Near a rock wall, red, purple and white blooms emerged from a bed of perennials.

It didn’t take much effort to imagine the fictional characters in the very tangible setting. The countryside setting where Austen, herself, spent much of her time. And it was a simple thrill for us to have the opportunity to do so.

–

(Note: Marjorie Appelman is an English, communications and journalism teacher at Mason County High School and co-founder of the travel blog Tales from the Trip, which is on Instagram and Facebook. She can be reached at [email protected])