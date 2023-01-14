“For God hath not given us the spirit of fear, but of power and of love and of a sound mind.” 2 Timothy 1:7

God will ask us to do things that intimidate us to encourage reliance on Him. God will give us things to challenge us in order to prove the genuineness of our faith. God will lead us into uncharted waters in order to glorify Himself and bless others. One thing is certain, He will never leave us to become stagnant or too comfortable.

My husband and I have this running theme in our lives: embrace the challenge. We thrive in the project, process, and progress. God has blessed us with good memories that hinge challenges. To be clear, we like a challenge that is beneficial, one that yields sweet results because it was so much work to achieve. We aren’t the type that create challenges, dysfunction, or disharmony. Rather we are most excited when we have a challenging goal ahead and work together to achieve it.

First Peter 1:7 tells us that challenges will prove our faith to be genuine or false. When God presents us with a challenge we shouldn’t shrink back in fear or worry. We serve a God who goes before and hems us in from behind. We serve a God who shadows us with His wings. We serve a God who views us as the apple of His eye.

As a younger person, I used to be scared but had a healthy dose of moxy as well. Growing up, I would forget parts of this verse. Either I would need to be reminded there is no fear where God is. Or, I would need to remember to show love and cultivate a sound mind in my boldness.

I am humbled that God has been faithful to remind me of this verse today and all of its components. We don’t have to fear the slings and arrows of the devil, but we also need to embrace God’s boldness in love and with a sound mind.

I am motivated to try things that are hard. Maybe because I have to rely so heavily on God while in the process. Says like, “I wouldn’t do that”, “I will not try that.” “No thanks, not for me.” invite me to test the grit of my determination and faith in God.

What challenges are you facing today? Embrace it and feel God’s sustaining power as you grow through the project, process, and progress. As we read in Esther, perhaps we’re not the only ones who can do it, but God gives us the privilege to be part of His plan. Who among us wants to miss out on that?

“For if you remain silent at this time, relief and deliverance for the Jews will arise from another place, but you and your father’s family will perish. And who knows but that you have come to your royal position for such a time as this?” Esther 4:14