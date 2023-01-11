According to information from Kentucky Health News, cities and counties across the commonwealth have received their first installment of the state’s money from the national opioid settlement, most of which must be used to combat the opioid epidemic.
COVINGTON — Officials with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said the Bracken County Fiscal Court will receive $42,600 in County Road Aid emergency funds for a slide repair on Grovers Run Road and $32,940 in County Road Aid emergency funds for two slide repairs on Snag Creek Road.