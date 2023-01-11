Gov. Louie Nunn, Donnie Stacy, Bibby Green, J.C. Rash and Billy Smoot.

Gov. Louie Nunn, Donnie Stacy, Bibby Green, J.C. Rash and Billy Smoot.

Gov. Louie Nunn, Donnie Stacy, Bibby Green, J.C. Rash and Billy Smoot.