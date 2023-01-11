What is it about dips and spreads that is so irresistible? Some might say the presentation, while others might say the dish itself. Either way, empty trays speak for themselves. Some might even say the start of the party determines the success of a party.

At a dinner party last weekend, the guests and I arrived hungry. Well, that may be an understatement. It was the end of a long day and we had all begun to get hungry long before dinner was ready to be served.

Dinner could have gone in a lot of directions.

My hostess was clever about how she paced the food. Upon our arrival, she had the appetizers and bar ready and waiting for us. Her husband finished the grill work during appetizers and cocktails.

This time was perfectly utilized by everyone. It gave the hosts and the hosts a little bit of breathing space…time to put the finishing touches on dinner, mingle with guests, and sample a few things on the first course table. It was also especially welcoming. It gave the guests time to attack the food, have a cocktail or two, relax from the day and gain an appetite for the main course.

As someone who had not paced herself properly with the food, I really appreciated this leisurely but filling time. I ate so quickly I was worried I wouldn’t have room for much dinner. Thankfully that wasn’t a problem.

The dinner was incredible, but it was clear the hit of the dinner party was a decadent first course of spinach artichoke dip. Served with chips and raw vegetables (also referred to as crudite), it was easy to eat and talk to other guests. It was also approachable and just delicious. Not all dips are created equally though. I had had a similar dip a week before and it was awful. It was clear the dish hadn’t been tasted prior to being served.

Appetizers don’t have to be fancy. They are meant to help the guest and the host. When the host is comfortable, everyone is that much more comfortable.

Appetizers can be as simple as a tray of veggies served with a creamy dip, or an enormous chunk of cheese and a basket of crackers. Whatever you decide to serve, unless you plan to make a meal of appetizers, keep the quantity to a minimum. The object is to stimulate the appetite of your guests, not kill it.

Today, I have included a few of my favorite dips for making ahead or serving immediately. I have also included details for serving with toast points and veggies. Many fine restaurants and casual ones serve toast points with appetizers. This recipe has helped me many times when I have been in a no crackers or chips. Raw vegetables served with dips make a beautiful

centerpiece for the cocktail table or appetizer table. This recipe will help you think about the many options you have to create the presentation and flavor you are looking for.

Good luck and enjoy!

Crudite or Veggie Tray

Select a large platter or tray. Arrange one or two dunking bowls in the center. Add a layer of leaf lettuce to a base, and veggies (like the spokes of a wheel).

Pick 5-8 of the following:

Celery sticks

Carrot sticks

Red or green pepper slices

Cucumber slices

Cauliflower- broken into small flowerets

Broccoli-broken into small flowerets

Small mushrooms

Cherry tomatoes

Radishes

Green onions

Belgium endive

Tiny beets

Toast Points

Use a loaf of thinly sliced sandwich bread. Cut each slice diagonally in both directions so that you have four triangular pieces of bread, or points.

Place the cut bread in a single layer on a cookie sheet. Bake in a 350 degree oven for 12-15 minutes, or until bread begins to brown. Remove from oven and allow cooling for ten minutes in pan before removing.

Pile toast points into a napkin lined basket or silver bread server and be assured they will add a lil crunch to the day.

Artichoke & Spinach Dip

1, 10-ounce, package of frozen chopped spinach, thawed

2, 13 ¾ -ounce cans artichoke hearts, drained and mashed or chopped

½ stick of butter

3 garlic cloves, diced

½ cup mayonnaise

½ cup sour cream

1 ½ cups grated parmesan cheese

Salt and pepper to taste

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Place butter in casserole pan and melt in oven with garlic cloves.

Mix additional ingredients together and add to casserole dish. Save some parmesan cheese for garnish.

Cook for 30 to 40 minutes. Garnish with parmesan and place in oven for an additional 3-5 minutes, or until cheese is brown.

Allow a few minutes to cool after removing from the oven. Serve immediately. May also be served cold with parmesan sprinkled on top.

Dill Dip

8 ounces of cream cheese

½ cup mayo

2 tsp fresh minced parsley or parsley flakes

2 tsp dill weed 2 tsp chopped chives

¼ tsp garlic salt

Let cheese warm to room temperature. Blend all ingredients. Flavor is improved if dip is made to three hours before serving.

Blue Cheese Dip

6 ounces cream cheese, warmed to room temperature

4 ounces blue cheese

1 cup sour cream

1 ½ tsp Worcestershire sauce

2 tbsp parsley, finely chopped

2 tbsp shallots, finely chopped

1 clove garlic, minced

Salt and pepper to taste

Dash liquid hot pepper seasoning

Beat together cream cheese, sour cream, Worcestershire, shallots parsley, garlic, salt, pepper, and liquid hot pepper seasoning. Crumble in blue cheese and mix until well distributed. Cover and chill.

–

The recipe and photos used in today’s article are from the kitchen of Chef Babz

( [email protected] ) help from her dear friend and mentor, Chef Ila J. C