The Kentucky Gateway Museum Center is so proud of Kaye Browning’s Milner Award from the Kentucky Arts Council. It is

presented an individual or organization for their outstanding philanthropic, artistic and other contributions to the Arts.

The Milner Award is the most prestigious of the Governor’s Awards in the Arts. Mrs. Browning is well deserving of this award for her promotion of miniaturists and their artwork, making the Kaye Savage Browning Gallery in Maysville the premier miniatures gallery in the nation. We at KYGMC are so proud of her and appreciate what she does for our community through her good works.

People come from all over the world to see the Kaye Savage Browning Miniatures Collection at the Kentucky Gateway Museum Center. In 2022 alone, we had visitors from 46 states and 17 countries attend. Many come to see the magnificent works by artisans from England, Europe, and the Far East created in 1/12th scale.

I know they come to admire the beauty of the art and craftsmanship, but to an educator, they are so much more. Art teachers can bring students to see the oils and sketches of masters so students can view them in person rather than from a book or computer. They can also discuss scale in the process. Teachers who instruct students on how to build and work with wood and metals can show students the miniature working tools, furniture and artwork made from the same precious metals, wood, and materials from which the originals are composed. Quilting and Homemakers Clubs can view, rugs, quilts, tatting, lacework and sweaters with the finest of detailing.

The Cox Building in our gallery was used by architects and contractors to rebuild the roof line of the original building after a devastating fire.

Southwest House Musical Instruments Violin Maker’s Shop Speaking as the KYGMC’s Education Curator, I see the miniature gallery has the potential to be used as a way to teach local history through the historical buildings as time capsules to discuss change over time or local history. It also opens the gallery as a teaching venue for national and global history as well as the arts.

KYGMC has used the Southwest House, a compilation of many artists, to teach education’s national standards pertaining to the different types of structures American Indians built and created according to the environment they lived in, the materials to which they had access, what they ate, the culture and beliefs of their people and the art and tools they produced. The Violin Shop made by W. Foster Tracy, and the musical instruments have been used as a backdrop to watch a video about the Orchestra of Recycled Instruments of Cateura, Paraguay and listen to performances while students make their own musical instruments made out of recyclables. These miniatures are tunable and playable! What a neat way to teach environmental issues, social studies and music!

Students from the local school of dance have come to perform for children to later view the Swan Lake Miniature. Anna Pavlova inspired a whole generation of young dancers with her artistry and passion as her troop was the first to tour around the world. She made it her mission to bring ballet to audiences who had never heard of it in small towns and faraway places with very different traditions. Children watch her as the “Dying Swan” and discuss the symbolism in the clothing of the ballet dancers in the miniature.

Ballet figures by Marla Jose Santos KSB Miniatures gives Mother Goose Nursery Books to all the newborns at our local hospital to encourage early speech, cognitive learning and assimilation skills by tying the nursery rhymes to the gallery’s miniatures in its nursery rhyme and fairy tale sections.

There are even plans to teach Girl Scouts how to make their own miniatures to receive a special badge!

The KSB Miniatures are beautiful art forms, but they are so much more. They are a way to transport you to magical places and a way to encourage you to ask questions and find answers in order to broaden your mind and your world. The gallery is an endless teaching tool with learning ready to happen! Thank you, Kaye Browning for sharing your love of art with us. Congratulations on receiving the Milner Award from the Kentucky Arts Council. It is well deserved.

