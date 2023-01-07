I know, I know. A provocative headline, to be sure. But before you make a judgment, let me plead my case. Starting with Thanksgiving.

Each year, families across our great nation get together, break bread, and count their blessings. Between the gobbler and pumpkin pie, a friend or relative will earnestly suggest that the feeling of thanks should be expressed all year long.

Of course, the emotional rush of conviviality lasts about as long as the fight over the wishbone. But it makes us feel good about ourselves for the moment.

The next few weeks are a heady mix of emotions, as we sweat and swear through the grueling gauntlet known as Christmas shopping. From the unobtainable gift to the unaffordable knick-knack, people fight traffic, time and each other to cross another item off the Christmas list.

The end result of this yearly descent into madness is a tightly wound family armed to the teeth with tidings of comfort and joy. After glad-handing your relatives for the Bass Masters complete series DVD set, someone will (and one always does) express the sentiment that mankind should feel and live the Christmas spirit all year long.

Sadly, Aunt Martha’s fruit cake has a longer life span than the inevitable but expectedly short-lived holiday stance. For that matter, Martha’s Christmas brick will probably outlive Keith Richards. But the recipe for that story is a tale for another time.

Back to New Year resolutions.

The point being is that the road to resolutions is paved with good intentions. If I had a quarter for every time I have resolved to start exercising to get in better shape, I would only have a few bucks, but that is not the point. The crux of the matter is making a promise to change behavior every January is easy. Following through is not.

My annual exercise in futility has always revolved around swearing off swear words or dieting. The first resolution became a game for my friends to see how quickly they could make me break it. I never made it past the end of January.

The diet and exercise pledge was one I could break all by myself. Until someone creates a Peloton regimen that counts the reps I take from the sofa to the refrigerator, I am going to be one piece of exercise equipment short in my home gym.

Watching Megan Mitchell’s last day at WLWT last weekend (a serious loss to the Tri-State broadcast community), the topic of New Year’s resolutions came up. And instead of resolving to cure post-nasal drip or find the cure for ingrown hair, Megan made the resolution to drink more water.

Drink. More. Water. An attainable goal, simply stated. I gave up chocolate-infused coffee and cola and replaced it with water several years ago. The result has been a lot less work days lost due to being sick. Anecdotal? Possibly. However, I see it as a clear case of cause and effect.

I guess what I am trying to say is, there are no magic days in the year that are better or worse to make a decision to improve your life. Today, for example. Pick a realistic, achievable goal, and stick to it. After all, to paraphrase, big results come in small resolutions.