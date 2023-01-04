Change usually accompanies the ringing in of a new year and while we always hope that those changes will be happy occasions, sometimes they break our hearts.

Death is a part of life. We don’t like to focus on it but as pet owners, it’s something that we all must eventually come to terms with. I have personally faced the sadness of letting go too many times to count of the years, and it never gets easier.

Our pets are part of our family and when they leave us, our lives completely change. The routine ends and we suddenly have time on our hands that we don’t want. Probably the hardest part of the entire ordeal is choosing when the right time is to say goodbye. It’s usually not an easy decision. Sometimes family members don’t agree on the timing and ultimately it turns into a question of what your pet’s comfort level and quality of life are.

Today, we’ll talk about factors to consider when your pet is approaching the end and how to know if euthanasia is best for your pet. Sometimes, ending a pet’s life is the last act of kindness and the most loving one you’ll do for your pet.

A few dogs and cats pass away naturally, but usually we find ourselves looking for signs and stressing about what to expect next.

In their final days be observant and watch for things like lack of coordination, loss of appetite, no longer drinking water or drinking too much, a lack of desire to move or enjoy life, extreme fatigue, vomiting, diarrhea or incontinence, muscles twitching, confusion, and an inability to get comfortable.

Research shows that at a few months to a few weeks before your dog passes, you may notice weight loss, a lack of self-grooming, dull eyes, dehydration and digestive changes. A couple weeks before the end, your dog or cat may lose a significant amount of weight, stop eating, have respiration problems, and lack interest in their usual activities.

When death is only a few days away, your pet will have a distant look in their eyes, be restless, and they might not want to move at all.

As parents of fur babies, we dread these awful moments. It’s bad enough to realize that our beloved family member won’t be with us much longer, but questioning what is the best thing to do to make their passing easier can be extremely difficult.

You should make your pet as comfortable as possible by providing a warm, quiet and comfortable place to rest. Discuss with your veterinarian how much time your pet has and whether they are suffering. Your veterinarian can prescribe medications to make them more comfortable and can guide you through the process of letting go.

All family members should be a part of the decision-making process and it’s best to have the conversation before the pet’s health deteriorates too much. That way, when the time comes, things can move swiftly if needed.

Once your pet passes away, you might choose to bury them in the yard beneath your favorite tree or another option that has gained popularity in recent years is cremation. When cremating your pet, you’ll be provided with their ashes in a nice container with their name on it. Your veterinarian can help you arrange the cremation or consider contacting a local funeral home as many are providing burial services for pets nowadays.

It’s important to not fear the dying process itself. Death is a part of life and preparation, both physically and mentally, can make the event a little easier to handle. And even if saying your goodbyes feels like the end of the story, it doesn’t have to be. Your pet took up a huge part of your life and your heart and now that they’re gone, you have room for another one—maybe one in desperate need of a home—to join your family.

Grieving your pet is part of the journey but knowing that you made their passing easy and as respectful as possible will give you some peace of mind.

Written by Paul C. Dahm, a grief counselor in Oregon, to provide comfort when the time comes to say goodbye to your best fur friend is the Rainbow Bridge poem…

“Just this side of heaven is a place called Rainbow Bridge. When an animal dies that has been especially close to someone here, that pet goes to Rainbow Bridge. There are meadows and hills for all our special friends so they can run and play together. There is plenty of food, water and sunshine, and our friends are warm and comfortable.

All the animals who had been ill and old are restored to health and vigor. Those who were hurt or maimed are made whole and strong again, just as we remember them in our dreams of days and times gone by. The animals are happy and content, except for one small thing; they each miss someone very special to them, who had to be left behind.

They all run and play together, but the day comes when one suddenly stops and looks into the distance. His bright eyes are intent. His eager body quivers. Suddenly he begins to run from the group, flying over the green grass, his legs carrying him faster and faster.

You have been spotted, and when you and your special friend finally meet, you cling together in joyous reunion, never to be parted again. The happy kisses rain upon your face; your hands again caress the beloved head, and you look once more into the trusting eyes of your pet, so long gone from your life but never absent from your heart.

Then you cross Rainbow Bridge together.”

When you’re ready, you’re invited to stop by one of the local shelter facilities —o r all of them— to meet your next best friend. By adopting from a shelter or rescue, you’re saving a life.

At the Mason County Animal Shelter, you’ll meet Winston Churchill. He’s a friendly, playful two-year-old who loves going on hikes. He can be selective with his dog friends, so a slow introduction is needed. Winston is around 40 pounds, is full vaccinated and neutered. This boy is hoping he’ll be out of the shelter and have a family of his own in 2023.

Also available through the MCAS is Duncan, who is currently in a foster home. Dunkin is 2 to 4 years old and a big fellow at 55 pounds. This cutie has been neutered and is up to date on his vaccinations. Duncan’s foster mom says, “he’s the sweetest boy you’ll ever meet.” Duncan is mostly housebroken, and he gets along well with other dogs. He’d be happiest in a home with other canine playmates. Duncan needs a well-constructed fenced in yard because he’s a bit of an escape artist. He’s working on his leash manners and has a lot of strength and energy.

At the Bracken County Animal Shelter, you’ll meet the absolutely lovely, Rosie. This pretty girl is good with dogs and children. She was an owner surrender and is very sad inside the shelter. Rosie needs an adopter or rescue as soon as possible.

Hooch is also at the BCAS and he’s absolutely adorable. He’s a ten-month-old border collie/husky mix who was surrendered by his owner via the drop pen. He is said to be good with other dogs. He’s energetic and shouldn’t have chickens in his life. This boy is available for adoption, foster or rescue.

Take a trip over to 301 River Drive in Maysville to meet the fabulous residents of the Mason County Animal Shelter. The shelter is open to the public Monday through Friday from noon until 4:30 p.m. and from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Saturdays. Adoptions are completed on Tuesdays and Thursdays. The MCAS’s phone number is 606-564-6067 or you can email staff at [email protected] Please check out their Facebook page for more information about available dogs.

The Facebook page, Friends of Mason County and Surrounding Counties’ Animals, provides information and pictures of area shelter animals and their own local fosters available for adoption. This is also a good place to see found and missing dogs and cats as well. Follow their page for updates and to show your support for the movement. The Friends have also set up Amazon, Chewy and Walmart gift registries on their page for the community to donate much-needed items to help foster families care for their foster charges.

Volunteers of the Friends of Mason County and Surrounding Counties’ Animals are currently fostering a wide assortment of kittens and cats of all ages, colors and personalities that are in desperate need of good homes. Please contact volunteers on the Friends’ Facebook page to inquire about adoptable felines.

If you can’t adopt, consider donating to spay/neuter Mason County dogs or cats through your local Humane Society of Buffalo Trace at www.tinyurl.com/hsbt-give.

The HSBT offers vouchers to assist with the cost of spaying/neutering Mason County pets.

You can access their online application at www.bit.ly/hsbt-snap. If you have any questions, please visit HSBT’s Facebook page.

There’s a bunch of super sweet dogs to pick from at the Bracken County Animal Shelter. Please call the shelter at 606-735-3475 for inquiries or you can reach Robbin Snapp by emailing [email protected] The shelter is located at 188 Hamilton Road in Brooksville. You can follow shelter news and check out adoptable dogs on the Bracken County Animal Shelter Facebook page.

The BCAS has an Amazon Wishlist posted on their Facebook page. They also take monetary donations through the shelter’s PayPal account at [email protected]

You’ll find the perfect pet at the Lewis County Animal Shelter. Hours are 8 a.m. to 2:45 p.m., Monday through Friday, and Saturdays and Sundays from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. The shelter is located at 149 County Drive in Vanceburg. You can email the facility at [email protected] or call 606-796-3917. Follow the Friends of Lewis County, Ky Animal Shelter for updates, information and instructions to donate to Lewis County animals in need.

In Robertson County, contact Aletha Thomas, the animal control officer at the Robertson County Animal Shelter on Facebook for details about dogs available for adoption. You can also visit the Robertson County KY Animal Shelter Facebook page for shelter for information. There are usually a few friendly dogs waiting to meet you at the RCAS.

The best way to stop the deluge of unwanted animals in your local shelters is to spay or neuter your pets. https://fixfinder.org is a good place to find low-cost spay/neuter options around the area.

Remember, the time and expense spent now to spay and neuter your pet will save you a lot of money and aggravation later. Plus, it’s the right thing to do when so many dogs and cats are flooding animal shelters and rescue organizations.

Adopt don’t shop!