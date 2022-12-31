There are many people more capable than I to write about Mike Thomas. Yet here I am, giving it a try.

My first introduction to Mike was during auditions for his musical “You’re A Good Man, Charlie Brown.” My tryout was frantic, manic, and loud. I put everything I had into it. As a result, Mike cast me as Snoopy. With that, our relationship began.

Four decades later and I have performed in, ran sound or lights on, did graphic design for, and generally helped out on numerous Mike Thomas productions. And I can tell you, it was as much fun seeing how the sausage was made as it was to enjoy each delicious show in which Mike had a hand.

Mike and his husband/producing partner, Mark Funk, had a simple rule for performing: keep it Tight and Bright. As a person, you might not feel your best, but your character does, so your acting shouldn’t reflect your personal mood. It was a straight case of “I won’t waste your time on stage as long as you don’t waste mine.”

Mike had directed numerous shows before, but his first show as Producing Director at the Washington Opera House was “The Foreigner.” One night the show’s lead, Jonathan Rudd, was too sick to take the stage. Mike grabbed Jonathan’s costume and a script, and read his way through the part, and the production. After a page or two the script disappeared from the audience’s notice, as they were transported into the magical world Mike and the cast had created.

It was always worth the price of admission to grab a seat in the auditorium while Mike was conducting rehearsals. During “The Red Velvet Cake War,” Mike was a whirling dervish on stage, bouncing from line to line, actor to actor, adding movements or inflections to the script, improving the show with his rapid-fire commentary.

Over the next few weeks other Players, young and old, will no doubt be telling their own Mike stories. Now there is a life worth having a record of at the Kentucky Gateway Museum Center. But his story doesn’t end at the lip of the stage.

Mike was an inveterate cheerleader for the city of Maysville. Quick story: one Sunday afternoon while Mike was standing outside the Opera before a matinee performance, a disgruntled-looking couple walked by the Theatre.

Mike said hello and asked how they were doing. They replied with “Your tourist brochure lied to us! We have been looking around for things to do, but everything is closed.” Mike then did what he always did: gave the couple a tour of the theater, suggested someplace to eat, then presented them with a pair of complimentary tickets along with an invitation to come back and see the matinee performance. Thanks to Mike, what could have been a PR disaster turned into a nice weekend visit to our town.

Let me give you another example of the Mike I know. I was teaching a speech class at MCTC. There were three students in particular who weren’t showing as much improvement as I would have liked. So, I asked Mike if he would come out and give these students some advice he had learned in the theatre to help them feel more comfortable talking in front of a crowd.

Mike graciously agreed, and offered his expertise to these students, imparting his knowledge to these young people to help them more effectively speak in situations where they wouldn’t always be comfortable.

A passion of Mike’s was his position on the Maysville Commission on Human Rights. As a matter of fact, I helped produce a fantastic idea Mike came up a couple of weeks ago. The spot promoted a person’s right to be free to be who they wanted to be.

The commercial featured diverse voices touting Freedom, Trust, Justice, Love, Rule of Law, Peace, Prosperity, Dignity, and Equality. The spot closed with Mike saying, “After all, we’re only human…right?”

That last line, a profound thought, huh? Mike Thomas will never truly be gone. He will always live on through our stories and anecdotes about an extraordinary person who enjoyed a life well lived .