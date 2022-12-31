Poinsettias line the fountain of the gazebo in the Garden Conservatory of the Gaylord Opryland Resort in Nashville, Tennessee.

Light-laced garland trailed from post to post along the exterior fence. Countless trees covered in glowing bulbs glistened in the darkness. Lining the sides of the streets, they stretched toward the illuminated Gaylord Opryland Resort in Nashville, Tennessee.

By the time my husband and I reached the entrance, the sun had set, creating the perfect backdrop for the property’s outdoor light display. We checked in online and attempted to follow the very specific directions to our room, but the two of us failed on the first attempt. And again on the second attempt.

“From Cascade lobby, proceed to the bridge located through the center of the Cascade atrium. Make an immediate left after you pass The Falls Bar. Proceed up the pathway and through the glass doors,” the instructions stated. The problem was, by our assessment, there were two bridges, three paths to the left, one cascading waterfall and no glass doors.

Upon returning to the foot of one of the bridges the second time, we spied an illuminated, color-coded directory and using it, hoped to visualize a route to our room.

We were not the only ones struggling. Around us, others crowded in to view the map, while still others referred to the colorful, glossy paper maps they held in their hands.

Once we located our room, we dropped off our bags and headed back out into the resort. For this trip to Nashville, we would not actually be heading into Music City. We would be staying within predictably warm walls. With no temperatures or wind chills below zero.

For this trip to Nashville, we had come for the Christmas decorations. And from that particular point on, we would not need directions. We would not need maps. Christmas was all around us. Waiting to be discovered.

Since our room was located in the Cascade section, that’s where we began. Along with others, we crossed the footbridges complemented by waterfalls and shooting fountains. Strings of lights and oversized ornaments hung from the transparent atrium ceiling, accentuating the poinsettia and plant-lined paths.

In the adjacent Conservatory Gardens, more lights and glittery, music-themed ornaments hovered over the plants, waterfalls and walking paths below. Throughout, 13 trees were specially decorated for an online holiday fundraiser. All together, the resort boasted 120 trees inside, the tallest standing 48 feet tall.

We continued until we reached the Magnolia section. Outside the entrance here, horse-drawn carriages lined the curb to carry visitors around the grounds. Grounds laced with lights. Lights wrapped around trees and arranged in the shapes of animals. And a portion of the lawn featured an elaborate nativity scene accompanied by an audio narration of the Christmas story.

We visited Delta last. At the entrance, white and red poinsettias arranged in the shape of a Christmas tree greeted visitors. But the highlight here was just beyond that. A quarter-mile “river” winds past various falls and lights molded into the shape of polar bears. A 121-foot tree, the tallest inside, is also featured in this section.

All around us, it appeared others were just as enthralled as we were. My husband and I found ourselves making room for them on the paths. Yielding to them as they stopped to take selfies and other photos. That is, of course, after empathizing with them as they grappled with the maps and directories.

(Note: Marjorie Appelman is an English, communications and journalism teacher at Mason County High School and co-founder of the travel blog Tales from the Trip, which is on Instagram and Facebook. She can be reached at [email protected])