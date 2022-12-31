When Jesus began His public ministry, He quoted the prophet Isaiah. The verses Jesus chose to unveil His sovereign identity would have been quickly recognized and would have electrified His hearers.

Those hearing Jesus’ proclamation would instantly have had minds turning. Their long wait for the promised Savior was over. Today, when people find freedom, redemption, and forgiveness through Jesus, the sentiment of these verses is the same. The answer to their prayers has arrived.

Read over these verses slowly and ponder the beauty, tenderness, love, and freedom that is found in Jesus.

“The Spirit of the Sovereign LORD is on me, because the LORD has anointed me to proclaim good news to the poor. He has sent me to bind up the brokenhearted, to proclaim freedom for the captives and release from darkness for the prisoners, to proclaim the year of the LORD’s favor and the day of vengeance of our God, to comfort all who mourn, and provide for those who grieve in Zion— to bestow on them a crown of beauty instead of ashes, the oil of joy instead of mourning, and a garment of praise instead of a spirit of despair. They will be called oaks of righteousness, a planting of the LORD for the display of his splendor.” Isaiah 61:1-3

Jesus has come to mend our broken hearts. This world is full of trials and loss. We are all in need of a loving hand and a kindred heart to pick up the pieces of our broken hearts and put them back together again.

As man and women born on earth, we become enslaved to things. We serve little g gods, and we set temporal things above eternal things. We sin and sign the warrant for our spiritual arrest. We entrench ourselves in degradation and shame. We become slaves to darkness that only light itself can liberate us from.

The eternal and glorious king became a human baby to remind us God is good. He will not let injustice last forever. We will see justice and vindication for the wrongs done on earth.

Jesus came to prove that beauty can be made after a fire engulfs and life and leaves it in cinders. Tax collectors, demon possessed persons, the irreverent, irreligious, heathen, and immoral were all given second chances. They were permitted to shed the mantle of bad reputation and find forgiveness and new life in Jesus.

Bestowing Joy based on eternal hope instead of leaving people in morning over human trials is what Jesus did. Filling human hearts with praise when the normal response is despair is how Jesus changes people. Jesus turns things around. Jesus allows for heaven to abide in us, and because of that we can be displays of His righteousness.

Ponder again the words that describe our precious Savior: comfort, bind up, joy, freedom, light, righteousness. I think if we speak these verses over ourselves and our friends and families in 2023, we will see some amazing changes in the way we look at situations. We will see the real Jesus. We will believe in the redemptive plan that Jesus’ life provided. He has come for our freedom, joy, mending, and righteousness.