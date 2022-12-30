Some of the area’s top stores recalled

The Maysville Roller Rink was destroyed by fire in January.

There may be a future for the abandoned Haysswood Hospital.

Former Mason County Judge-Executive James L.”Buddy” Gallenstein stands near the sign marking the Brig. Gen. Charles Young birthplace.

These stacks which once powered the JM Stuart plant, were demolished in 2022.

Marshalls sign is placed at its newest location in Maysville.

Gov. Andy Beshear made several stops throughout the area in 2022. In this photo he speaks with Maysville Commissioners David Cartmell, Victor McKay and Ann Brammer.

In January, the Maysville Roller Rink, which had entertained generations of kids from throughout the area, was lost to a fire that began just before midnight.

“All Maysville and Mason County residents have fond memories of the downtown roller rink as it’s entertained families for generations here locally. It seems everyone has a story of a youth, school, birthday celebration or party there from when they were young,” Mason County Judge-Executive Owen McNeill said.

The Lexington Street facility was nearly leveled by the blaze, which was fanned by high winds, according to Maysville Fire Chief Kevin Doyle.

In February, following a years-long campaign, the U.S. Department of Defense approved a posthumous honorary promotion to the grade of brigadier general for May’s Lick native Col. Charles Young.

Now the focus has shifted to NPS status for the restored cabin in Mason County where Young spent his early years and a network of connecting sites that played a part in Young’s legacy, Charles Blatcher, National Coalition of Black Veterans and one of the driving forces behind the movement, said. Those include the cabin, the John Parker Home in Ripley, Ohio, Camp Nelson National Monument in Nicholasville and the Charles Young National Monument in Wilberforce, Ohio. In order to reach that goal, the group is working to gather letters of support from every segment of the community — organizations, governments, businesses.

Mason County officials are hoping to persuade the federal government to take ownership and operation of the cabin which the county now owns and operates.

Young was born to enslaved parents in 1864. He valued education throughout his life and graduated with honors from high school in Ohio, where his parents escaped slavery.

Organizers hope to get the project off the ground in time for the 100th anniversary of Young’s burial in Arlington National Cemetery on June 1, 2023.

In March, Michael Palmer was named chief of the Maysville Police Department.

Palmer replaced Jared Muse who resigned in February. Muse said he was retiring as chief after serving in law enforcement for more than 20 years after he received a job offer that he could not refuse.

The vote by city commission to promote Palmer to chief was unanimous. Following the commissioners’ vote, Palmer’s wife, Rebecca Palmer, and his mother, Donna Palmer, pinned his new insignia on his uniform.

Palmer said he was very humbled by the appointment and looks forward to continuing the openness the police department practiced under prior leadership.

In March, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, G&J Pepsi-Cola Bottlers Inc. and Mason County Judge-Executive Owen McNeill said the company plans to invest nearly $9 million in a new facility in Maysville.

The facility will create approximately 73 jobs and at least 45 of those positions will be allocated to Kentuckians, officials said.

The company’s investment will include a new 124,000-square-foot warehouse at 1125 Progress Way in Maysville’s Industrial Park II, which will run 12 routes daily and help facilitate 4.5 million cases of beverages across Kentucky and Ohio each year. The soft opening for the project is scheduled for October 2022 with the facility expected to be fully operational by January 2023.

In April, Kentucky Community and Technical College System President Paul Czarapata said Laura L. McCullough, Ed.D., was selected as the president/CEO of MCTC.

McCullough earned a bachelor’s degree from Marshall University, an MBA from Oklahoma City University and a doctorate from Marshall.

“I am extremely pleased to have been selected for this position and I know I’m going to love the MCTC students, faculty and staff,” McCullough said. “Everyone has been welcoming and very positive about the college and community. I look forward to getting to know the community and learning more about its workforce needs.”

McCullough begin at MCTC June 1.

The search for a new president for MCTC began in 2020 following the resignation of Dr. Stephen Vacik, who accepted a position with Hines Community College in Raymond, Miss. The search was put on hold twice during the COVID-19 pandemic — once because of the pandemic and later for an undisclosed reason.

In June, Governor Andy Beshear visited Maysville with some good news.

Beshear announced enhancements to the Federal-Mogul Building through funding from a $300,000 state, KAED, KCED Economic Development Product Development Initiative (PDI) grant. The grant was matched by $300,000 in local funds for a building upfit, energy efficiency upgrades and other improvements, making the Federal-Mogul building more attractive to possible investors in the hopes of creating high-paying jobs.

After revamping driver licensing services from the counties to state regional offices throughout Kentucky, Beshear said one of the 30 regional offices would be located in Maysville on Kenton Station Road.

Lastly, the MC Landfill Project was announced. Mason County and the Mason County Landfill have partnered with Beneficial Reuse Management (BRM) to sell 1.5 million tons of synthetic gypsum that have been collected. The landfill has taken in this waste from regional coal-fired power plants for the last 20-plus years, equating to the tonnage in one cell. The county worked with Gypsoil to find a buyer—USG Shoals—the nation’s largest wallboard manufacturer, to excavate, purchase and transport all of the material. Not only will it add revenues to the landfill, making it self-sufficient for our lifetime, but will provide a new construction-grade landfill cell for the community and region.

In July, Maysville City Commission gave final approval on ordinances governing solar energy systems within the city.

The vote mirrored the first reading with Commissioners David Cartmell, Victor McKay and Ann Brammer voting in favor of the amended ordinance and Mayor Debra Cotterill and Commissioner Andrew Wood voting against it.

The city ordinance will prohibit any industrial solar installations within city limits and require noise levels to meet existing city regulations.

Members of the Joint Planning Commission voted in May to forward their recommendations for regulating solar energy systems to city and county commissioners. County commissioners approved the JPC recommendations as they were submitted.

In August, officials with STOBER Drives Inc. said the company will invest $5 million in the expansion of its Maysville operation.

The move is expected to create an additional 35 full-time jobs at the facility on Kentucky 9 where gearboxes and servo motors are produced.

The $5 million investment will allow the company to double the acreage of its current facility in Maysville to 14 acres. The expansion will include the addition of equipment to help increase manufacturing operations, as well as the conversion of a portion of the current office space to become an employee training facility. The project will bring the company’s total Kentucky employment to 159 employees.

In August, Marshalls, one of the nation’s leading off-price retailers, opened at Walmart Retail Plaza.

“Our newest store in Maysville will offer an ever-changing selection of high-quality, on-trend, and brand-name merchandise at the amazing prices that Marshalls is known for. Our buyers create a broad and exciting mix that offers exceptional values for the entire family, and we’re excited to bring this experience to a new neighborhood,” said Tim Miner, president of Marshalls. “With thousands of new items delivered to our stores every day, we know our shoppers will find unbelievable values every time they shop.”

Marshalls was joined by Hibachi Express and Ross’s as Maysville and Mason County continued to expand its retail base.

In October, Melissa Greenwell was named as chief executive officer for Comprehend Inc., replacing Joseph Gulley.

Gulley left the agency Comprehend at the end of the month and Greenwell took over in November.

Gulley was named CEO in September, 2021 and replaced interim CEO Don Rogers who filled the gap after Dr. Pamela Vaught resigned in May of that same year. He cited personal reasons for leaving, officials said.

Greenwell served as director of the Ion Center in Maysville at the time of her appointment.

In November, smokestack demolition at the former James Stuart Electric Generating Station, near Manchester, Ohio, took place. The demolition marked the end of an era for the area and the plant that once employed hundreds.

In January 2017, DP&L said it was closing its two plants in Adams County — Stuart Station and Killen Station. By May 2018, both plants were shut down.

The plants began operations in the 1980s.

In November, Gov. Andy Beshear awarded funding to enhance health, safety, infrastructure and education in Bracken, Fleming and Lewis counties during a visit to the area.

The funding will go toward renovating an ambulance station, rehabilitating a senior center and supporting career and technical.

In Bracken County, $454,000 in Community Development Block Grant funds will go to renovate its current senior center in Brooksville.

Beshear also announced $1 million in Community Development Block Grant Coronavirus Response funds to Bracken County to renovate the current Bracken County Emergency Medical Services building located in Brooksville.

In Fleming County, $9,569,200 will go to the Fleming County School District to renovate the existing career education space at Fleming County High School, as well as construct a new multipurpose space for project-based learning, workforce training and adult education. The new 15,000-square-foot space will be called the Fleming Rehabilitation, Innovation and Training Center.

In November, Maysville voters returned the current city commissioners to office in the General Election and Mason County Commission added one new face to its ranks.

Voters throughout the Buffalo Trace Area went to the polls in near-record numbers to make their selections for public office holders.

In the race for circuit court judge, Jeff Schumacher defeated Delores Woods Baker by a narrow margin and State Rep. William Lawrence was reelected.

After standing empty and abandoned for more than 40 years, Hayswood Hospital is in the early planning phases of sorely needed revitalization efforts, officials said in November.

Local officials including Maysville City Manager Matt Wallingford, Mayor Debra Cotterill and Mason County Judge-Executive Owen McNeill were on hand for a public meeting Thursday along with representatives from non-profit organization Frontier Housing to discuss the future of the structure.

“The city does not and never has owned Hayswood Hospital. What is occurring is a private transaction and the city has zero control over who buys or doesn’t buy property. We also have no control over whether the property is demolished or rehabilitated,” he said.

While the property has never been owned by the city it has always been a priority and the City has always been willing to work with the property owner in finding ways to either remediate the property or tear it down, Wallingford said.

In December, over the holiday weekend, Maysville and the surrounding area found itself in the midst of a winter storm

On Dec. 23, 41,000 homes in Kentucky lost power due to the Arctic front that was here on Thursday evening into Friday morning.

As of Dec. 27, there were 2,700 power outages in Kentucky including three in the Fleming-Mason Energy area.

Throughout the storm, crews were dispatched as calls were made regarding power outages and frozen or burst pipes.

Private homes and businesses lost power and water usage due to cold temperatures and harsh winds.

Road crews worked in fierce blizzard-like conditions to clean roadways.

