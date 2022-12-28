Food gives us a sense of comfort and safety. The world around us is changing every day, but a bite of a family favorite or taste of our childhood can offer us a sense of security and a smile.

My favorite food compliment of the year was when someone told me they kept a batch of cookies I gave them in the freezer. They wanted to be able to pull them out anytime they craved the memory the cookies reminded them of.

2022 was a year for sharing. I can’t remember a year when I have experienced more friends and neighbors exchanging baked goods, veggies or seeds.

We are all so fortunate to be living in such a wonderful part of the world.

Each farmer and producer I have had the opportunity to meet with has been more excited than the next to share the fruit of their labor, taste of their kitchen, and information my notes and short hand could barely keep up with.

It’s easy to watch TV, the internet, and social media. But the problem I have repeatedly had with only utilizing these sources is so many things are left out. Particularly the food of our region.

Certain products grow in a whole other span and pace throughout our valley. It’s our area that gives me its own inspiration and invigoration. We aren’t so far north or so far south that our The weather is mostly hot or cold, we have a little bit of everything. When you’re cooking with local and native ingredients, that’s pretty exciting.

When I am in the kitchen or visiting a farm it is easy for me to forget about the problems existing in the world and focus on creating something to sooth spirits or expand smiles. This is why I am driven to cook. This is why I find comfort in gathering around the table together and breaking bread, talking, learning, and listening.

I urge you to cook and find comfort in your food. Share food with neighbors you’ve never spoken with. Share food with someone you know doesn’t feel included enough. Share food with someone who you know has a weight on their heart. Share with those you love.

Good luck and enjoy!

Tips & Hints

● One Tbsp of flour or cornstarch (gluten-free) thickens one cup of broth, milk or other liquid.

● One Tbsp of brown sugar added to recipes containing tomatoes or tomato juice will cut the acidity of the tomatoes.

● Adding a few drops of oil to the water when cooking pasta will keep the water from boiling over, and the pasta from sticking together.

● Adding one Tbsp of vinegar to roast or stews adds flavor while tenderizing the meat at the same time.

● Anything that grows under the ground, starts off boiling in cold water not hot water – potatoes, beets, carrots.

● Anything that grows above ground, starts off in boiling water, not cold water – Peas, green beans, beans.

● One lemon makes three Tbsp juice and one tsp grated peel.

● One orange makes ⅓ cup juice and two tsp grated peel.

● One pound shredded American cheese or similar makes four cups.

● One cup of unwhipped cream makes two cups whipped.

● Four ounces (1-1 ¼ cups) uncooked macaroni or noodles makes 2 ¼ cups cooked.

● Seven ounces of spaghetti makes four cups cooked.

● Make one cup fine crumbs with 25 saltine crackers or four slices of bread or 14 square graham crackers.

● Baking powder will remove tea or coffee stains from china pots or cups.

● To clean aluminum pots when they are stained dark, boil with a little cream of tartar, vinegar, or a dryer sheet.

● Slip your hand inside a waxed sandwich bag and you have a perfect mitt for greasing your baking pans and casserole dishes.

● When cutting a meringue pie, coat both sides of the knife lightly with butter and it will give you a clean slice.

● Remove fish odor from your hands, utensils, or dish cloths by using one tsp baking soda to one quart of water.

● If soup tastes overly salty, add a raw piece of potato to the pot. It will absorb the salt.

Terms & Definitions

● Au jus – Meat served in its natural juices.

● Baste – To moisten meats with melted fat, meat drippings, fruit juice or sauce during cooking to prevent drying and to add flavor.

● Bouquet garni – A blend of spices you usually make yourself. Example: Basil, oregano, etc. To be added to soups, stews and other meat dishes.

● Bread – To coat with crumbs.

● Cube – Cut into small even pieces.

● Dredge – Dip in or sprinkle with flour.

● Fold – To combine, using a motion beginning vertically down through the mixture, continuing across the bottom of the bowl and ending with an upward and over motion.

● Pot Roast – Cook slowly by moist heat, in the oven, or on top of the stove.

● Roast – Cook by dry heat in the oven.

● Roux – A smooth blend of fat and flour used for thickening.

● Saute – Cook in a small amount of fat.

● Score – Make shallow cuts on the surface or edges of meat.

● Sear – To brown quickly.

● Stock – The liquid in which meat, fish or poultry has been cooked.

Roasted chicken with sumac, olives and lemon

4 chicken leg quarters

4 cloves garlic, crushed

1 red onion, sliced

1/4 cup pomegranate molasses

2 tablespoons sumac powder

1/2 teaspoons ground cinnamon

1 Meyer lemon, thinly sliced

1/4 cup pitted green olives and brine

1/4 cup olive oil

2 tablespoons pine nuts

8 ounces water (or chicken stock)

Salt to taste

Flat-leaf parsley

Pat chicken legs dry and marinate with 2 tablespoons of olive oil, salt, olives and with brine, spices, lemon juice and pomegranate molasses. Let sit for a couple of hours. Preheat the oven to 375 degrees. Heat a Dutch oven or large cast iron pan and add remaining oil. Add onions and cook until they just start to brown. Add the crushed garlic and continue to cook until just brown.

Add chicken, skin side up, along with pine nuts and enough liquid to cover the bottom of the pan. Place in the oven for 45 minutes to one hour or until chicken is cooked to 165 degrees.

Finish with a liberal amount of freshly chopped parsley. Serve with a bright-green salad, roasted potatoes and thick yogurt with za’atar.

–

Mornay Sauce

Makes 4 cups

1 stick unsalted butter

8 Tbsp all-purpose flour

4 cups whole milk, room temperature or slightly warm

5 ounces/ 1 ¼ cups, coarsely grated Gruyere or similar cheese (Sometimes I use Parmesan, Swiss or even cheddar, if I’m using it on something that the cheese will compliment.)

½ tsp kosher salt

⅛ tsp freshly ground black pepper

⅛ tsp freshly grated nutmeg

Melt the butter in a two-quart heavy-bottomed saucepan, over medium-low heat. Make sure you are using a saucepan. This does make a difference.

Add flour and cook. Whisk constantly. The second you stop it will burn. Do this for three minutes.

While whisking, add the milk in a low stream and bring the mixture to a boil.

Immediately reduce the heat to low and gently simmer. Whisk on and off for ten minutes. The sauce will thicken, but you don’t want it to burn or stick to the bottom of the pan.

Once thickened, remove from the hot burner and add cheese. Continue to whisk until the cheese is melted. Whisk in salt, pepper, and nutmeg until all the ingredients are thoroughly dissolved and incorporated.

Use immediately or keep warm over a steam pan. If you keep it over direct heat it will burn.

–

Country Green Beans & Potatoes

To make a meatless version, substitute pork with two Tbsp extra virgin olive oil and two tsp paprika. For a meatier effect add more paprika and adjust the salt. Do a little bit at a time. A little goes a long way and it can have a slightly bitter taste if too much is added.

2 pounds green beans

¼ pound salt pork

½ tsp salt, plus a little extra for flavor after the cook

16 small new potatoes, golf ball sized is best

1 onion, sliced or diced

Prior to cooking, prep beans. Remove strings and snap beans into pieces about two inches long. They can be one inch long too. The goal is to not use a knife and make them easy to put on your fork.

Place beans, salt and onion in a large lidded pot. Add just enough water to cover them. Add pork into the center of the pot.

On high heat, bring water to a boil. Reduce to a simmer and cover the pot. Cook until the actual bean inside the green pod is tender and cooked. Usually this takes about an hour. Keep an eye on the pot often. Add water if it gets below the beans. This will keep them from drying out.

About thirty minutes into cooking the beans, add the potatoes to the pot. Push them down into the broth. Add water if you need to. Remember, you want them to be covered completely but you aren’t making soup. Cook for about another 35 minutes continuing on simmer. Cook a little longer if you need too. It won’t hurt anything. You want the potatoes to be completely cooked. Test them with a fork and see if they break apart easily when pierced. Taste test and add salt if you see fit.

May be eaten immediately or kept on simmer until ready to be served.

–

Blender Hollandaise

¼ cup lemon juice

6 egg YOLKS

1 tsp salt

Dash cayenne pepper or tabasco sauce

1 cup butter, melted

Make ten minutes before serving. Makes about 1 ⅔ cups.

In a blender or food processor mix egg yolks on low or pulse until evenly blended. Add lemon juice, salt, cayenne or tabasco and blend on low or pulse.

Turn the blender to high. Open the blender or processor so that the melted butter may be poured into the mix, slowly in a steady stream. Continue to blend until thoroughly mixed, the butter and yolks should intertwine and become one sauce.

–

Stuffed Savory Rose of Sharon

● 8 Rose of Sharon flowers, pistils and stamens removed

● 1 cup soft, preferably local, cheese

● 2 tablespoons minced chives

● 1 teaspoon sumac powder

● ⅛ teaspoon Kosher salt

Combine the cheese, chives, sumac powder, and salt in a bowl. Mix the ingredients and blend.

Spoon 1 tablespoon of filling into each flower. Arrange on a wood board or appetizer plate and serve. The above quantities will fill 8 flowers. This recipe is scalable.

Redbud Syrup

2 ounces freshly picked redbud flowers rinsed and strained with the debris removed.

4 cups water

Approx ⅓ cup sugar or more depending on weight

Juice one lemon, if needed to modify color.

Place the flowers in a medium sized pot along with the water and bring it to a boil on high heat.

Once boiling, remove from the heat and cover. Cool to room temperature, then refrigerate overnight.

Pour into a jar or bowl through a fine sieve to remove the flowers.

Weigh the remaining redbud-infused water and add an equal amount of sugar (by weight).

Bring the mixture to a boil and then reduce to a simmer, stirring occasionally. Cook until desired thickness is reached. At about 25 minutes it will still be thin, but great for cocktails. Keep it going another ten minutes or so for a thicker syrup.

Once cooled, store in the refrigerator for up to two weeks in a sealed jar or bottle.

Tarragon Egg Salad

Serves 5

Don’t have tarragon? Try using mint, dill, or basil.

8 hard boiled eggs

½ cup mayonnaise

1 finely cut white onion

1 finely cut red onion

2 teaspoons apple cider vinegar

¼ cup ground mustard (thicker the better)

2 tablespoons sugar

2 tablespoons finely chopped fresh tarragon (dried will work but fresh is better)

Salt and pepper to taste

Cut eggs in thin slices. Mix all other ingredients then add eggs.

–

Pasta with Pea Pesto and Asparagus

Thick asparagus stalks are my preferred, when shaving into the dish. They are a little bit easier. But if you don’t have them, just chop asparagus stalks into small half inch pieces.

Cook the pasta in as little water as possible. This will allow the pasta to turn viscous with starch, making the sauce creamy and helping it cling to the noodles.

1 lb thick asparagus stalks, trimmed

1 ½ cups fresh or thawed frozen English green peas

2 Tbsp chopped fresh mint

1 Tbsp pine nuts, toasted (If they are too expensive or you can’t find them, use unsalted but toasted sunflower seed kernels. They give it a lovely crunch.)

1-2 tsp Kosher salt

2 ounces or about ½ a heaping cup finely grated Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese, divided in half.

3 cloves garlic, finely chopped

3 Tbsp extra virgin olive oil

12 ounces uncooked fettuccine pasta

Using a veggie peeler, shave asparagus stalks into long thin strips. Try to get about four cups.

Combine peas, mint, nuts, salt, half of cheese, and garlic into a food processor. Pulse mix until a chunky puree has formed. With the motor running, slowly add oil so that it weaves into mix and a puree forms.

Fill a 12 inch high sided skillet with 2 inches of water. Bring water to a boil over high. Add pasta to the skillet and completely submerge. Cook until al dente, about eight to twelve minutes.

Reserve ½ cup cooking liquid for later use. Drain pasta and return cooked pasta to the pan.

Add shaved asparagus to pasta and toss well for about one minute until asparagus has softened slightly. Add pea puree to pasta and toss well to coat.

Stir in reserved cooking liquid, one Tbsp at a time, until sauce is slightly creamy and thoroughly coats pasta. Top with the remaining half of cheese and serve immediately.

–

Homemade Chocolate Sauce

½ cup unsweetened cocoa powder

1 cup granulated sugar

⅛ tsp kosher salt

½ cup cold water

1 ½ tsp vanilla

1 can sweetened condensed milk

In a cold saucepan, whisk together the cocoa and the sugar until all lumps are removed. Add the salt and the water and bring to a boil over medium to medium high heat.

Reduce to a simmer; stirring constantly. Simmer for about 30 seconds and then remove from heat. Let cool and then add vanilla. The chocolate sauce will be very thin when it finishes boiling, but it will thicken quite a bit as it cools.

Sauce may be stored in the refrigerator for up to two weeks. Simply reheat before serving. Pour into a glass jar and refrigerate until needed.

The recipes and photos used in today’s column are from the kitchen of Chef Babz