The Historical Research and Genealogical Library on the second floor of KYGMC is a wealth of knowledge. Many come to the Kentucky Gateway Museum Center to trace their heritage, but the library has bound volumes and files that give frontier history in first person. We have Christopher Gist’s Journal, Draper Papers that were collected, Colins and Clift’s histories as well as current historical records from Orloff and Liz Miller and Dr. Wendell McChord.

Perusing Dr. McChord’s history on Blue Licks, I found information that gives an idea of what the Christmas season was like in 1776. To give background, Richard Henderson had hired Daniel Boone to negotiate a purchase of land from the Cherokees (1775) who still exercised their claim to the region.

Henderson’s company bought 17-20 million acres bounded by the Cumberland, Ohio and Kentucky rivers and the Cumberland Mountains in exchange for goods worth 10,000 pounds sterling. This was in violation of laws that prohibited private purchase of American Indian lands and breached the Proclamation of 1763 which prohibited colonial expansion. As the American Revolution got underway, the Shawnee and Cherokee had declared war on the Virginia Colonists.

Virginia created Kentucke County and declared Henderson’s Transylvania claim void. George Rogers Clark had gone to the executive council in Williamsburg asking for powder and support for the Kentucky settlements but found them reluctant. There was a question of who actually “owned” the territory and controlled land rights.

The small stations that had sprung up in Kentucky couldn’t stand alone. “After attack of about 30 Shawnee on Hinkston’s Station, Simon Kenton guided a party to McClelland’s Station and found that settlers from Leestown, similarly attacked, had arrived the day before. Kenton went to Boonesborough to find that Boone had arrived from recapturing his daughter Jemima and Betsy and Francis Calloway from the Shawnee within 4 miles of the Upper Blue Licks.

“During the summer of 1776, all the stations broke up except Logan’s, Boonesborough, Harrodsburg, and McClelland’s. An estimated 300 settlers left Kentucky and went back to eastern settlements.”

The Virginia General Assembly reconsidered and gave “de facto recognition to Kentucky by ordering 500 pounds of gunpowder delivered to Clark for the defense of the western settlers.”

“Clark pushed a flatboat into the Ohio River current ‘on a gray December day’ at Fort Pitt in 1776. His destination was the mouth of Limestone Creek 408 miles downriver. He had with him a crew of seven men and in the boat were twenty kegs of powder for the vital defense of the Kentucky settlements. He knew that it would be a great booty for Indians to capture. Fort Harrod was some 96 miles from the mouth of Limestone by the buffalo trails.

The fact that it was winter was Clark’s ally, for daylight was short and then nights were long. The river rolled somber under a heavy winter sky as the men pulled and poled, eating cold rations, sleeping by turns and rising to toil at the long oars that hurried the dark little craft on its way. So it was that they passed waiting Indians in the darkness while others lurked along the shore.

Runners could take the forest cutoffs but the flatboat had to journey along the longer river course around many loops and bends.

Just twenty miles from his river destination at the mouth of Limestone Creek, Clark was forced to make a swift decision. Behind him came a canoe party of warriors. In the winter dusk, he swung his craft toward a dark island (now called Brush Creek Island, Lewis County) near the Kentucky side. They grounded the boat, lugged ashore the powder kegs, and hid them in the woods.

Quickly they were under way again, but without their valuable cargo. They pulled a little farther before landing on the shelving river bank at Limestone Creek. This time Clark set the boat adrift for the Indians to capture.

In the winter darkness, Clark led his men toward Harrodsburg, some 96 miles away. At day break they found the buffalo trail that led to the bubbling salt springs at Lower Blue Licks. They passed the salt spring, steaming in the wintry air. They splashed through a skim of ice on the “west fork” (actually South Fork of Licking) of the Licking River. In an empty cabin used by Kentucky hunters they made a fire, striking the flint onto a piece of punkwood, wrapping it in dry twigs, blowing it into flame. Soon they had a blaze that dried their freezing buckskins. With a sentry on watch, they lay down to rest.

Clark jumped up when the sentry whistled, but as he grasped his rifle, he heard friendly voices. He stepped out to find his friend Simon Kenton with three scouts from McClelland’s Station (present-day Georgetown) in Elkhorn Country. These men had killed fresh game, so around the fire they all feasted together, for it was now the day before Christmas.”

Nowadays, the biggest worry we have at Christmas is if everyone will be pleased with their presents and if the snacks will get us through our holiday TV binge.

I am not saying that you shouldn’t enjoy the festivities, family and friends. It is also a season of generosity, gladness and gratitude. Gratitude that those that came before us gave us a safe place to live, friends we could share life and love with and the ability to learn from the past and look forward to the future.

Readers may email questions to [email protected] @ Kentucky Gateway Museum Center, Maysville, Ky.