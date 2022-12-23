Happy Festivus! While most of us are spending today worrying about finding that last perfect gift or Snowmageddon, others are celebrating December 23rd by observing Festivus.

Festivus (pronounced “/ˈfɛstɪvəs/”) is a holiday popularized by the classic TV sitcom “Seinfeld.” However, its origins go back to author Daniel O’Keefe, who created the secular event as an alternative to the commercialism that has seen Christmas go from a celebration of Jesus’ birth to a manic gift marathon in which harried family, friends and co-workers try to one-up each other with the most unique Chia Pet.

Fun Fact: O’Keefe’s son Dan wrote the “Seinfeld” episode featuring Festivus. But, you may ask, what do I do to celebrate? First, you need a metal, unadorned Festivus pole. The event begins with Festivus dinner, followed by an Airing of Grievances, Feats of Strength, and the labeling of Festivus Miracles.

My favorite part of the day should surprise no one. That’s right – the airing of grievances! In the spirit of the season, let us begin.

I am chafed by people who wait to open their wallet or purse at the grocery checkout counter because apparently, this is the first time it occurred to them that they had to pay for their goods.

People at airports grind my gears. They rush to get in line at the gate as if the plane was going to take off without them. Relax, eager beaver, we won’t leave you behind. Of course, trying to fit the luggage equivalent of a Mini Cooper in the overhead compartment helps no one, either.

You know what else ticks me off? I like restaurants. I like kids. I just do not like when the kids in the booth behind me take an interest in what’s going on in my orbit and their parents are too oblivious to do anything about it. Mom, Dad, despite what you may think, not everything little Johnny and Suzy does is cute. So get your kids, set them down, and leave me to my meal.

And while we are on the subject of things that bug me, take a moment to consider aisle hogs. Yes, aisle hogs. Those individuals who go into the department or clothing store and act like a robber baron gobbling up real estate like Pac Man. You can easily pick them out, since their cart is parked horizontally across the aisle, preventing you from going around to pick up your Cheez-Its. Extra points if you get a look of disdain from the clod when you have the temerity to ask them to move their cart a millimeter so you can get by.

And at the top of my list, as always, are drivers who slowpoke their way in the left lane, forgetting the bone basic “keep right except to pass” from their teenage driver’s manual. However, I may be too quick to judge. After all, it could be a failure of the person’s educational development instead of them just being jerks.

Whew – it’s surprising that I haven’t gone nuclear, taken my Festivus pole and started knocking heads. Well, I’ll be – it’s a Festivus miracle! And taking a look at the clock on the wall, it’s getting late. I guess I’ll have to put a pin in the feats of strength until some other time.