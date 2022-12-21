About this time of year, every year, I am asked how our family observes the holiday. My writing, like my cooking, includes a feast of holidays and heritage we love to celebrate.

Spirituality, our relationships with religion, and how we observe, is different in every family. Our family put a unique spin on most things in general, but especially the holidays.

My mother came from a family that included preachers, historians and musicians. Dad came from 14 generations of Eastern European rabbis. David, my little brother, and I were lucky enough to be raised with the belief system and confidence that the more we were exposed to the better off we would be. Mom and Dad encouraged questions because they knew it would lead us to a better understanding of our own beliefs.

Our religious education and the environment our parents and grandmother cultivated taught us to believe God is beyond a church, synagogue, temple, or even a building. I was fortunate enough to grow up learning to sing, pray, and meditate in a multitude of different environments. All with the understanding and realization that it was the same song in our hearts regardless of which roof was over my head. Each parent, and my grandmother, were incredibly supportive of each other, always going everywhere with us participating in different practices.

When it came to celebrations, well we enjoyed all of them. Breaking bread with folks is a sacred practice already. Throw that meal onto a holiday, and our door was open to everyone.

That was the most important thing in our house. We always included everyone.

A good host does just that. They make sure everyone at their table feels included and is comfortable, even when things are a little bit out of their comfort zone.

This year Hanukkah began at sunset on Sunday night. It is a celebration of light and love. As different as this beautiful holiday is from Christmas, these factors are common denominators within both.

Hanukkah is celebrated for eight nights. It began on Sunday evening at sundown. Christmas eve is Saturday. That means the seventh night of Hanukkah and Christmas fall on the same day this year. Our family will be celebrating with a multitude of lights, love and thanks. I love the years these two holidays fall over each other. It opens the doors of celebration even wider, along with my holiday waistline. Along with the family and friends, the food is my favorite part.

Cooks everywhere around the world have always relied on ingredients available to them. Jewish cooks, Appalachian cooks and the cultures from the world have been no different. Recipes based on ingredients were adopted into family traditions and holiday staples.

Recently, my husband Alex, and I catered a beautiful Hanukkah Party in the Ohio River Valley. We designed a traditional Hanukkah menu, but the host allowed us to create a few fun spins on tradition.

What began as holiday inspired fruit salad, quickly snowballed into a baked fruit dish. I know it sounds simple, and it is, but also so much more.

Today’s recipe has quickly become one of my go-to desserts for all the season’s holidays. It may be served on its own or as an accompaniment to cakes, toasted pie crust, or ice cream. Even cookies or whipped cream. We turned it into a cobbler dish and served it with vanilla bean ice cream. I could’ve eaten the whole pan.

The best part about this recipe, you make it and can still do a thousand other things. It’s very understanding. No unique techniques are necessary, or precise measurements. This sensational dish is also gluten free and dairy free if you use margarine. The honey may be modified with sugar and it may also easily become vegan.

Remember, you don’t have to use my combination. If you have some fruit in the fridge you think would add some extra flair, or just something you need to use or you will lose, throw it on in there. This recipe is very forgiving. Your guests will thank you!

Happy holidays! Good luck and enjoy!

Festive Roast Fruit

May be eaten as is, or it is also delicious served with cookies, cake, cobbler, toasted pie crust, ice cream, whipped cream or a little bit of all of the sweets at the dessert table.

Preheat the oven to 400 degrees.

4 lbs mixed apples and pears (about 6 apples and 3 or large pears), I prefer to use a variety of firm and melting flesh varieties, but any kind will do.

2 persimmons

1-2 pints figs (about ¾ lb)

2 cups red grapes

2 cups dried fruit, any kind will work (raisins, cherries, cranberries, apricots) whatever you enjoy.

1 cup honey

1 cup sweet red wine, I use Mogen David or something comparable

1 ½ cups sweetened coconut, toasted

A few thyme sprigs of rosemary (optional)

1 cup brown sugar

1 stick of butter or margarine

1 Tbsp cinnamon

Soak dried fruit in wine and honey for at least 3 hours. Soak overnight if you can.

When preparing to cook, cut and core all fruit. Peel the persimmons but thinly slice the apples and pears so that you may leave the peels on them. Cut figs lengthwise.

Place all fruit in an oven pan with the marinating dried fruit. Using your clean hands, mix gently. Add brown sugar and coconut. Mix again. Toss in cinnamon, thyme sprigs of rosemary. Top with butter cut into cubes.

Roast for 45 minutes to an hour or until bubbly. Stir it at least once, maybe twice during cooking.

The recipe and photo used in today’s photo are from the kitchen of Chef Babz ([email protected]) with a little help and inspiration from the Swolsky family.