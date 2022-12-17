My Mother was a genealogist. In order to help her, I bought the Family Tree Works computer program. As well as keeping track of our family line, it also had the feature of adding pictures, videos and commentary to add the personal touch to your kinfolk’s legacy.

Once completed, Family Tree Works had the added benefit of being able to create customized lines for our relatives which could be printed out for everyone’s convenience.

One snowy morning I picked up some cinnamon raisin biscuits from Hardees and headed to Mom’s house to work on creating a simulacrum of our family in word form. An ancestral voyage on the waves of familial history, if you will.

Sadly, we were sailing on the Titanic, and our different approaches to genealogy was the iceberg. Our efforts to create a narrative history lasted twenty minutes, not long enough for our coffee to cool down.

Our problem lay in the way in which we tackled history. I wanted to create our family line first, then go back and add anecdotes. Mom, on the other hand, would mention a relative and start a narrative on their life.

The program didn’t help. A hiccup in the software made it hard to reconcile my family’s genetic background. My Mother and her Sister married my Father and his Brother, making all of their offspring double cousins.

That situation must have given Family Tree Works indigestion, because we couldn’t make the lineage match with the lines of code. A shame for us kids, Ernie, Kaye, Verna, Kathy, Terry, Sandy, Robin and I. But that’s okay – we all knew we were special.

It goes without saying that our stint as collaborators was tense and short-lived. However, there was at least one thing upon which we agreed – transparency. Time and time again, my Mother came up against relatives who, when asked about certain aspects of family history, was rebuffed with a curt, “Oh, you don’t want to hear about that.”

Those relatives could not have been more incorrect if their name was W. Wrongy Wrongenstein. The eccentricities of a family are the ingredients that make the melting pot spicy. Your great-great uncle was a horse thief? Wonderful! You have a pirate in your lineage? Outstanding! Your great gran-gran was the madame of a brothel? Tell us more! These are the people who make a family your family, warts and all.

Years later, after Mom passed, I inherited the pages and pictures and scraps of paper which served as my Mother’s labyrinthine family history omnibus. It did not take long for me to realize that I was in way over my head. And I can’t swim.

So, I gave the genealogical papers and notes of June Hughes Roe to my cousin Elaine, comforted in the knowledge that our family history was in good hands.

Good or bad, the lives of your descendants are a part of you. And that is where the roads diverge. Is handing stories of sketchy relatives down through the ages a personal responsibility? Is stuffing the family skeletons in the closet not only a choice, but a duty? After all, you’ve heard the phrase “guilt by association…”

In my opinion, as far as the family black sheep go, George Bernard Shaw said it best when he wrote, “If you cannot get rid of the family skeleton, you may as well make it dance.