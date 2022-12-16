I love science. Although I do not have the aptitude to engage in fun stuff like quantum physics and artificial intelligence, I am able to appreciate and stare in awe of those who can. This week offered a bonanza of breakthroughs for the science geek – a cornucopia, if you will. Let’s take a look.

The big news this week came from the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory in California, where scientists were able to produce more energy in a fusion reaction than was used to ignite it. Imagine – the folks in the white lab coats were able, after decades of work, to replicate the process that powers the sun.

While any practical application is a long way down the road, this achievement is the first step to clean energy. Energy and heat without the radioactive waste. And perhaps on down the pike, fusion reactors to propel mankind further into the cosmos.

Next comes a tidbit right out of “Star Trek.” You guessed it, matter and antimatter. The way I always understood it, if matter came into contact with antimatter, a giant boom would result.

Yet according to an article in “New Scientist” magazine, particles of antimatter could traverse our galaxy and emerge unscathed. The discovery will hopefully help scientists better understand the properties of dark matter.

Did you know we came close to having a cosmic kiss from an asteroid this week? Indeed, we did. “India Today” reports the European Space Agency put out an All Points Bulletin to amateur astronomers. Their mission? Find an asteroid, smaller than the Statue of Liberty, that happens to be careening toward Earth. The flyby yesterday missed us by 686,000 kilometers, a veritable horseshoes and hand grenades situation.

Or, in tech-speak, NASA’s Joint Propulsion Laboratory defines asteroids as near-Earth objects when its distance from our planet is less than 1.3 times the distance from Earth to the Sun (the Earth-Sun distance is about 93 million miles). In layman’s terms, the asteroid posed no threat to Earth.

You cannot swing a cat these days without hitting something or someone glomming onto the Zombie craze (Fun fact: that expression was first recorded in 1771 and was thought to refer to a cat-o’-nine-tails, a whip with nine lashes widely used to punish offenders in the British military).

Science is no different. The lads and ladies in lab coats have revived a 48,500-year-old ‘Zombie Virus’ buried in ice in Russia. “India Today” cited researchers who said the potential revival of a virus could infect animals and humans.

The researchers revived nearly two dozen viruses, which Bloomberg reports remained infectious despite spending many millennia trapped in the frozen ground. Makes you think twice about defrosting your kitchen freezer, doesn’t it?

Finally, physicists have made light move forward and backward in time simultaneously. Apparently. This “quantum time flip” could aid scientists to improve quantum computing and understand quantum gravity. The mixed time directions of the photon could help physicists probe inside black holes.

The best known of these “quantum superpositions” is the thought experiment of Schrödinger’s cat who, in the context of the test, is both alive and dead at the same time. The end result of this discovery could lead to quantum processors with greatly enhanced processing power.

Do I know what all of this means? Of course – blah blah blah Star Trek technology!

Just kidding. These advances in human development represent years of hard work and discovery by dedicated individuals who have gifted the rest of us with the fruits or their labors.

I do not need to know how a watch works. All I need to know is the thought and craftsmanship that went into its construction, and the benefit mankind has enjoyed since its development. The same goes for science. Sometimes it’s enough to just stand back and applaud.