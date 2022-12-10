A model train passes through Monument Circle at Jingle Rails-The Great American Adventure at the Eiteljorg Museum in Indianapolis, Indiana.

A rendering of the iconic Roosevelt Arch, the north entrance of Yellowstone National Park, accompanied by a geyser, can be viewed at Jingle Rails-The Great American Adventure at the Eiteljorg Museum in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Hoover Dam is one of many models on display at Jingle Rails-The Great American Adventure at the Eiteljorg Museum in Indianapolis, Indiana.

A miniature Historic Union Station is one of the models at Jingle Rails-The Great American Adventure at the Eiteljorg Museum in Indianapolis, Indiana.

San Francisco’s Fisherman’s Wharf is depicted at Jingle Rails-The Great American Adventure at the Eiteljorg Museum in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Bark from beech, oak, elm and birch trees. From mahogany and walnut trees. Magnolia and empress stems. Eucalyptus, beech and poppy seeds. Pistachio shells, cloves, pine cone scales, grape vines and acorn caps. Peppercorn and cinnamon.

These are only some of the items used to construct the models featured in Jingle Rails – The Great Western Adventure exhibit at the Eiteljorg Museum in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Models of iconic Indianapolis landmarks. And models popular American cities, of national historic sites and of national parks.

Winding through the miniature representations are the event’s namesake, 1,200 feet of tracks carrying seven trains.

Lucas Oil Stadium, Union Station and the Soldiers and Sailors Monument are only a few of the iconic Indianapolis structures depicted in the display. From Lucas, an audio highlight clip from a game complements the building. And small strings of lights transform the miniature statue at Monument Circle, identical to the one just a few blocks down the street.

Iconic destinations in well-known cities are also featured. Fisherman’s Wharf and the strip of Las Vega to name a few.

Then there’s Mount Rushmore, Hoover Dam, Golden Gate Bridge, Glacier National Park and Yellowstone National Park. Even Yosemite National Park.

Thoughtful settings on a reduced scale and pieced together with items found in nature, the creative menagerie grabs our attention and draws us in. It’s different. It’s fun.

Jingle Rails – The Great Western Adventure at the Eiteljorg Museum in Indianapolis, Indiana, is open now through January 16. In addition to the holiday feature, the museum is devoted to highlighting the cultures of the West and Native America.

The museum is located at 500 West Washington Street within White River State Park. Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

(Note: Marjorie Appelman is an English, communications and journalism teacher at Mason County High School and co-founder of Tales from the Trip, which is on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook. She can be reached at [email protected])