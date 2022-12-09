The Oxford Dictionary has spoken. Well, not the actual book, because tomes can’t talk. But the people who compile it every year can. And for 2022, the phrase which best sums up people’s mood is “goblin mode.” The winner was selected by online vote.

What is “goblin mode?” you ask, as if you didn’t already know. It refers to behavior which is “unapologetically self-indulgent, lazy, slovenly, or greedy, typically in a way that rejects social norms or expectations.”

The phrase itself has been around since 2009 but has since gained popularity as the world comes out from under the pandemic lockdowns.

According to Oxford Languages President Casper Grathwohl (who sounds more like a Harry Potter character than a dean of languages), “Given the year we’ve just experienced, ‘goblin mode’ resonates with all of us who are feeling a little overwhelmed at this point.” The phrase was chosen over “metaverse” and the hashtag “IStandWith.”

Not to be outdone, Merriam-Webster announced its word for 2022 was “gaslighting,” the psychological manipulation designed to make someone question the validity of their own thoughts.

In that vein, I started wondering what the words of the year might have been a year, a decade, or even a century before now. Last year, in obvious keeping with the times, the Oxford word of the year was “vax” and Merriam-Webster’s was “vaccine.”

Was “the bee’s knees” the most-used phrase of some decade long forgot? I do not know, but before you ask, yes, bees do have knees. As a matter of fact, they have six knees, one for each of their six legs. But back on topic. Let us start a century ago with the Roarin’ Twenties.

In the 1920s, the words of the day were “23 skidoo,” which meant to get moving and “the real McCoy” alluded to authentic things. “Gams and Dogs” referred to legs and feet.

The 1930’s gave us “girl Friday,” who was a secretary or female assistant. A phrase you can still hear today is “skivvies,” which are men’s underwear. Rarer is the phrase “juke joint,” in reference to a dance club.

I had always thought the term “blockbuster” came into being because of the large crowds lined up around the theatre to see the movie “Jaws.” Not so. It turns out the term hails from the 1940s, when it described a high-explosive bomb. Other gems from that decade were “Keeping up with the Joneses,” still used today to refer to getting into a lifestyle competition with the neighbors, and “sitting in the hot seat,” which meant being in an uncomfortable situation. Fun Fact: the phrase was an extension of “hot seat,” slang for the electric chair.

On to the 1950s, when “ankle biters” were small children, “flipping your lid” referred to going crazy, and “passion pits” were drive-in theatres. Ah, the good old days. I remember many a movie I did not see while going to the drive-in. But, enough about that. Let us move on to the 1960s, where “outta sight” meant unbelievable, “groovy” was cool, and “square” was uncool.

The 1970s gave us Watergate, Disco music, and slang such as “Let’s blow this taco stand (let’s get out of here). “Threads” were clothes, and a CB radio-obsessed nation left us with “What’s your 20 (meaning ‘where are you’)?

The Reagan Revolution came in the 80s, as well as New Wave music and a lot of gibberish. For instance, “big time,” “no doy” and “cheeuh” meant yes, while “tough” and “psych” were no. The colorful decade gave us “bag your face (ugly)”, “barf me out (disgusting),” and “mall maggot (unpleasant person who hangs out at the mall).” Moving on…

The last thirty years brought us “po-po (police),” “senior moments (when you forget something),” “peeps (friends),” and “cougars (older women dating younger men).”

From “warp speed (going fast)” to “going postal (angry),” our slang has evolved along with society’s development. Given our latest generation’s fondness for emojis and text-speak, we will probably be back to grunting like our neanderthal ancestors in a generation or two.