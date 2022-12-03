Covered by a 184-foot structure, the USS Arizona rests beneath the surface of the water at Pearl Harbor, Hawaii.

From the USS Bowfin, one gains an advantageous view of Pearl Harbor, Hawaii.

The USS Bowfin, a fleet attack submarine, is located at Pearl Harbor in Hawaii.

The Lone Sailor statue, located on the Pearl Harbor Memorial visitor center grounds in Hawaii, represents, according to the accompanying plaque, “the men and women who have served, are serving or will serve in the navy. He is called the lone sailor, yet is hardly ever alone.”

The 19,585-pound anchor on the Pearl Harbor visitor center grounds in Hawaii is one of three from the USS Arizona.

It is a most serene setting. Solemn. Inviting contemplation.

While still an active military base, Pearl Harbor is a national memorial site in Honolulu, Hawaii.

The USS Arizona Memorial, the 184-foot white rectangular structure that covers the wreckage of the battleship at Pearl Harbor National Memorial, is what many picture when thinking of Pearl Harbor.

It is certainly everpresent. From so many vantage points on the grounds, the image is often there. In the background.

For over 900 of the ship’s 1,177 crew who lost their lives on December 7, 1941, the memorial marks their final resting place.

And is that not the primary objective of a memorial: to commemorate the loss of life?

The grounds are extensive, though. And they provide background and meaning to the circumstances leading up to Japan’s attack, as well as the event itself.

Upon crossing the entrance, visitors are met with two museums.

The Road to War Gallery focuses on the politics between our country and Japan in the 1930s and 1940s.

There’s a section between the two, Oahu Court, that offers a glimpse into daily life in Hawaii during the same time period.

The second museum, The Attack Gallery, chronicles the events of December 7, the ensuing battles and the ultimate surrender.

In the museums is where my husband and I started on our visit. On display are stacks of newspapers, a baseball mitt and ball. A wrinkled uniform worn by a pharmacist and a shattered clock owned by a chaplain share a display case. Salvaged fragments of the USS Arizona remind visitors of “sights and sounds never to be forgotten.”

A copy of President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s “Day of Infamy” speech lines a wall. Nearby, what remains of a torpedo is enclosed in glass.

Spending time in each museum allows for a better understanding of the gravity of the events of December 7, 1941 and a better appreciation for the memorial.

For that we were grateful.

That day, my husband and I did not have the opportunity to travel out to the USS Arizona, as we had not planned ahead to secure tickets prior to our visit.

Still, we continued to explore the nearby grounds. On reverent display are one of three USS Arizona anchors and a statue paying tribute to those who have served, are serving and will serve in the navy. All the while, the everpresent memorial remains within view.

Serene. Solemn.

(Note: Marjorie Appelman is an English, communications and journalism teacher at Mason County High School and co-founder of Tales from the Trip, which is on Instagram and Facebook.)