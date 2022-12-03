The Kentucky Gateway Museum Center is fortunate to be a holiday destination with nativity scenes from around the world and the KSB Miniature Gallery’s room boxes, vignettes and buildings decorated for Christmas. As you enter our atrium, you see artist Teresa Layman’s Gingerbread House with elves and kittens- Ginger, Nutmeg and Cinnamon, making preparations to build their own tiny houses made from the spicy bread. The outside walls of the two-story house are covered with cinnamon and the eves and windows are detailed with architectural trim consisting of elaborate embellishments. The door looks quite large compared to the scale of the other characters, but Santa must be able to enter the abode to check that everything is perfect and every type of candy is available for production. The weather vane on top of the turret only shows south in all directions, because as we all know, Santa’s workshop is at the top of the North Pole!

No confection symbolizes the holidays quite like gingerbread. The word “gingerbread” comes from the French word gingerbras which came from the old Latin word zingiber which refers to preserved ginger.

Basically, the name “applies to pretty much anything that heavily features the blend of spices (ginger, nutmeg, cinnamon, cloves, etc.) that we’ve come to associate with the holidays.

The spice itself, originated in the East indies (Southeast Asia) and was one of the first spices exported from Asia through the Spice Trade. “Ginger root was first cultivated in Ancient China commonly used for medicinal treatment.” By the 16th Century, Spain was growing it as well as Jamaica in the West Indies. It is still used today as an effective remedy for nausea and other stomach elements. In the 11th century, crusaders brought it back from the middle east.

During the Middle Ages, “it was favored as a spice for its ability to disguise the taste of preserved meat.” Henry III is said to have “used a ginger concoction in hopes to building resistance to the plague.” Sixteenth century writer John Baret described gingerbread as “a kind of cake or paste made to comfort the stomache.”

Early forms of gingerbread can be traced to the ancient Greeks and Egyptians who used it for ceremonial purposes. Dating back to 1500 B.C.E. in Ancient Egypt, “honey cakes flavored with ginger and other spices have been found in Pharaohs’ tombs along with written references to the confection.”

The first known recipe for gingerbread came from Greece in 2400 B.C. Chinese recipes showed up in the 10th century and by the late Middle Ages, Europeans had their own versions. What we consider gingerbread wasn’t Introduced until 992 A.D. when Gregory of Nicopolis, an Armenian monk, brought it to Europe.

At that time, it was often shaped into the image of religious icons, and was therefore considered a sacred practice. Throughout the year, only specially trained gingerbread bakers who were members of a baker’s guild, sanctioned by the government, were allowed to create gingerbread. During Christmas and Easter, this guild requirement was lifted, and anyone was able to bake gingerbread. In the 12th century, businesses outside of monasteries producing gingerbread were noted. Gingerbread, as we know it today, “was first found in the Belgian city of Dinat, then adapted and modified by the people of Aachen, Germany. It was later altered by the Franconian nuns.” “The written form of the word “lebkuchen” first appears in Franconian writing in 1409.” This kind of bread was given by the monks to poor people during the winter time.Initially, it was made for the winter and the fasting time due to the type of bread that lasted a long time after being produced.

As Nuremberg was, at that time, the trading center of Asian spices in Europe, the honeybread (gingerbread/ pepperbread) was prepared with spices in order to make two versions-one as a soft cake or cookie and one harder. Nuremberg was even named the gingerbread Capital of the world in the 1600’s. Like our Kentucky Bourbon, Nuremburg “Lebkuchen” has protected geographical indication. In order for lebkuchen to be called “Nuremburg Lebkuchen” they have to come from the region of Nuremburg and meet a certain set of standards. “In order to preserve the distinctive taste, premium quality and integrity of the product, strict standards have been put into place which define the process of gingerbread making.” (Germany’s Lebkuchen was once even used to pay taxes!)

The harder version was made in a heart shape and inscribed with love messages written in icing, sold at markets in Germany at Christmas, and became a token of love to give to a partner. “Queen Elizabeth I (1533-1603) gave gifts of gingerbread men to her guests, suitors and visiting dignitaries.

Though she did not invent gingerbread, her new idea to make gingerbread men was the first of its kind.” Women in England began to have gingerbread men made and decorated to resemble the husbands they one day hoped to have.

Though superstitious, it was thought that if a single woman ate one of these gingerbread husbands, it would aid her in finding a real husband. In Shakespeare’s play, Love’s Labours Lost he uses it as an emblem of wealth and luxury- “an I had but one penny in the world, thou shouldst have it to buy gingerbread…”. Similarly, Sweden’s “pepparkakor” could bring good luck. If the cookie breaks into 3 pieces when tapped in the palm of your hand, your wish was said to be granted.

The tradition of making decorated gingerbread houses actually started in Germany in the early 1800’s. German bakers began baking ornamented fairy-tale houses of Lebkuchen decorated with foil and gold leaf. Gingerbread Houses became even more popular with the Brothers Grimm fairy tale, Hansel and Gretel in 1812. The Gingerbread boy was introduced in 1875 with another iteration in Norway in 1881.

Gingerbread Houses and cookies came to America with the Pennsylvanian-German immigrants to the new colonies. The cookies were “sometimes used to sway Virginia voters to favor one candidate over another.” (Again, much like our Kentucky Bourbon!) Mary Ball Washington was said to have served it to the Marquis de Lafayette around the time of the American Revolution. Emily Dickinson would lower baskets of gingerbread cookies out her window to the children playing in her family’s gardens below.

The traditions are still popular today. The largest Gingerbread House on record was in Texas coming in at 39,201.8 square feet! (The aim was to raise money for a hospital trauma wing. They raised $150,000! You could actually walk in it!) The second Saturday in December is a food day set aside each year as National Gingerbread Decorating Day. In fact, there are THREE national days that celebrate gingerbread: National Gingerbread day -December 10th, 2022; National Gingerbread Cookie day- November 21, 2022; National Gingerbread House day- December 12, 2022. According to McCormick Spice, “3 million ounces of ground ginger are sold during this time of year. This could make 450 million gingerbread men. Standing side to side, these cookie men could circle the Earth one and a half times!”

