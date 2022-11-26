The grounds of the Kentucky Renaissance Fair are also home to the Central Kentucky Celtic Festival near Louisville.

“Exploring.”

“Goin’ Places,” the Jacksons.

That was the title and the accompanying tune of the reel created by my iPhone earlier this week. The iPhone feature that thematically or, this time, chronologically compiles my photos together into albums and then sets them to music.

Most of the time, I dismiss the notifications with a quick swipe. They always seem to come through at a time too inconvenient for me to watch. But the other day, that was not the case.

Instead, I watched the short, 30-second video. Picture after picture posted and faded away. And it struck me: while that video represented the evolution of our family’s travels, it also perfectly encapsulated all for which we are grateful.

As my husband and I continue to create family travel memories with our children, we have shifted away from the trips we planned and enjoyed together when our sons were younger: trips to the beach, to Disney, to national parks and to other popular destinations. Now, the trips involve my husband and me meeting our sons where they are, respectfully.

Trips to Pennsylvania, where our oldest has been for the last two years. Time spent hiking in the beautiful Pennsylvania hills near his home in Hershey. Time spent exploring museums and parks and resorts and botanical gardens dedicated to the town’s namesake, Milton Hershey. To coffee and meals at The Hershey Pantry.

Of crossing the country to Arizona to kick around the Phoenix area with our middle son. Immersing ourselves in his world of sports: attending a Mercury basketball and grabbing a bite at Majerle’s Sports Grill. Of splurging on a pizza at Pizzeria Bianco.

Of weekends spent in the Louisville area with our youngest son. Of attending themed festivals and grabbing bites at restaurants recommended by his new circle of friends and colleagues. Of eating pulled pork prepared in smokers tucked away in the stalls of a structure that once served as a car wash.

Exploring and going places: that’s certainly my husband and me. Creating new reels. Seeing and spending time with our family who means the most to us. Our family for whom we are most grateful.

(Note: Marjorie Appelman is an English, communications and journalism teacher at Mason County High School and co-founder of Tales from the Trip, which is on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook. She can be reached at [email protected])