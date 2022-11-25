Halloween has the sounds of ghosts and goblins trick-or-treating throughout the town. Christmas has carolers adding a joyous tune to the crisp winter air. News Years brings with it horns and whistles to help usher in 2023. What sounds are associated with Thanksgiving? Body noises.

In an effort to pull back the curtain on some of Thanksgiving’s effects on one’s body, I’ll start with what I consider the family feast pre-show. In other words, stomach growling.

Did you know stomach growling, rumbling or gurgling happens all of the time and is not just from having an empty stomach? Apparently, the stomach and small intestines make noise around the clock. It’s just that sometimes, there is not enough food in them to muffle the sound.

A grumbly tumbly even has its own scientific word to describe it. Known as borborygmus, it refers to the sound of gas or food particles moving through the digestive tract. For the sounds to be heard, there must be a muscular contraction of the intestinal wall,

there must be liquids within the intestines, and there must be gas within the intestines.

Next comes the main event, otherwise known as belching or burping. I’ve heard that belching during or after a meal is a compliment to the chef in some countries. All I get are sideways glances.

Belching is the act of expelling air from the stomach through the mouth. It usually occurs when the stomach distends, or expands, because of too much swallowed air.

The act of burping also has a fancy name, which is eructation. Unless you can belch the alphabet (I know people who can), there really is no entertainment value to the burp. So, slow down with the feed bag and savor your meal. Your digestive tract will thank you for it.

The post-feast show usually involves a nap, punctuated by either gentle snoring, or a nasal nightmare that would wake the dead.

Why does it happen? The folks at Mayo Clinic say snoring is the hoarse or harsh sound that occurs when air flows past relaxed tissues in your throat, causing the tissues to vibrate as you breathe. I wonder if that is how cats purr?

Treatment options range from lifestyle changes, such as losing weight or avoiding alcohol close to bedtime, to medical devices or surgery. An easier option would be separate rooms from your spouse, solving multiple problems at once, wakka wakka.

An annoying cousin of the belch is the hiccup. And by annoying, I mean funny. Especially if young kids or puppies do it.

Hiccups are involuntary contractions of the diaphragm — the muscle that separates your chest from your abdomen and plays an important role in breathing. Each contraction is followed by a sudden closure of your vocal cords, which produces the characteristic “hic” sound.

Hiccups may result from a large meal, alcoholic or carbonated beverages or sudden excitement. As for the cure, I’ve always heard a good scare can stop someone from hic-hic-hiccing, although I have never seen it work.

Oooh, so sorry, folks. I’ve run out of space before I could tackle flatulence. Oh, well. We’ll save that for another time, or another holiday. Have a great weekend!