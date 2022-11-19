The shape of a cross adorns the exterior of The Chapel of the Holy Cross in Sedona, Arizona.

A statue of St. Francis lines the walk leading to The Chapel of the Holy Cross.

From the Bronze footprints on the floor of The Chapel of the Holy Cross, visitors can look into the eyes of Jesus on the cross.

The interior of The Chapel of the Cross features a 33-foot ‘tree of life.’

Visitors enter The Chapel of the Holy Cross through the glass-front doors.

Nestled among the red rock buttes in Sedona, Arizona, is The Chapel of the Holy Cross.

From the small parking lot, a narrow, winding path leads visitors past a few statues to the entrance of the chapel. Stone angels, hands folded in prayer, stand among the cacti. Water bubbles gently at the feet of a metal statue of St. Francis, a bird in each of his hands.

The interior of the chapel is simple yet serene. Benches and kneelers face the altar on either side of the aisle. The focal point of the chapel, a crucifix meshed together with tree branches, stretches from floor to ceiling behind the altar. A hummingbird flutters among the green and red glass accent leaves.

To the left of the altar, bronze footprints are embedded in the floor. Visitors are invited to stand atop them and raise their eyes to the face of Jesus.

Many filter in and out, sitting or kneeling to offer a prayer or to reflect. Some lighting candles before exiting.

Inspired by the construction of the Empire State Building in 1932, sculptor Marguerite Bruswig Staude originally wished to build the church in Hungary, from where her family fled. But the events of World War II interrupted her plans. Until the 1950s, when as a rancher, she felt called to construct the church in Sedona.

Hanging outside the chapel is an explanation of “How the Chapel came into Being,” by Staude.

“As an artist,” she writes. “This is my offering…in answer to the One who in order to save us stretched out His arms on the cross.”

“Though Catholic in faith, as a work of art, the chapel has a universal appeal. Its doors will ever be open to one and all, regardless of creed. That the church may come to life in the souls of men and be a living reality…herein lies the whole message of the chapel…”

The chapel is operated by the Diocese of Phoenix, but it is open to pilgrims and tourists.

–

(Note: Marjorie Appelman is an English, communications and journalism teacher at Mason County High School and co-founder of the travel blog Tales from the Trip, which is on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook. She can be reached at [email protected])