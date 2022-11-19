“Those who sow with tears will reap with songs of joy. Those who go out weeping, carrying seed to sow, will return with songs of joy, carrying sheaves with them.” Psalm 126:5-6

There’s an old Chinese proverb that says, “A journey of a thousand miles begins with a single step.” Climbing a mountain isn’t done in a single bound. Scaling a mountain takes thousands and thousands of small, calculated, careful steps. Steep inclines must be navigated. Deep ravines must be crossed. Fresh snowfalls must be avoided. The person climbing is aware that each small step is a move in the right direction. Topping the mountain will never be done by simply looking at the summit.

As workers for an eternal purpose, we aren’t always guaranteed to see the whole restoration process in someone else’s life. We might see the beginning, the middle, or the end. Rarely will we see all parts of someone’s journey. As humans, we enjoy all aspects of a story from inciting incident, to climax, and denouement. This is why we binge watch t.v. series or binge read books, because the journey is exciting to witness. But life is messier than that. And, God is too creative to be that basic.

Sometimes we will be moved to tears on behalf of others. Perhaps we experience worry over their choices, feel the weight of their future on an unsteady path, and experience pain over not knowing the outcome of their story.

Those tears sowed in kingdom work won’t be shed in vain, but that weight isn’t something we are supposed to be crushed under. If we are working in accordance with God’s call upon our lives, we can rest knowing that He has ordained this path for us, and He will equip us to do the job before us. Sometimes we will cry tears of frustration, sadness, and confusion on behalf of others. But at the end of the day, the choice is ultimately theirs. Will they open the door to His constant knocking? Will they heed His call?

We are so attuned to instant results. We click some buttons, and our groceries are parceled and delivered to us. We pay a little extra and our wants are shipped to us. We want distractions and our phones load a plethora of videos or games.

The human heart and mind are anything but instant. We grapple and struggle. We stew and ruminate. Following God isn’t for the faint of heart. The Devil will fiercely fight all people until they are safely in the presence of God. Following God requires daily, if not hourly, prayer, submission, and thanksgiving.

Some days we look at the mountain and shed some tears for those entrusted to us because the steps are still so numerous. Take heart my fellow God-followers. He will not let those tears be wasted. Each individual person is on his own walk. We can support, pray, guide, and hope, but ultimately his choice is his own.

Trust God to sustain us in the weary moments. Trust God to give us His strength and wisdom. Believe God to finish the good works He has begun in people, even if it looks impossible to us. God sees all things. God knows all things. God will work all things for good for those that love Him. His words never return void. All stages are necessary for a plant to grow-the planting, the watering, and the harvesting. Trust that we are but one stage in the person’s life and trust the God will continue His work of redemption whether we get to see it or not.

This encouragement goes out to all those living in Jesus’ love crying tears for someone in our lives today. God sees us, and God sees them too. God’s plans are better than ours. And as hard as it is, failure and pain can be the very best of teachers. God’s specialty is healing. Trust what He is telling us to do, and have faith that He will do the rest(oring).

“You, LORD, keep my lamp burning; my God turns my darkness into light.” Psalm 18:28