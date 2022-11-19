The Thanksgiving family get-together is a field of conversational land mines. All it takes is the right word or words to turn a pleasant meal with your relatives into a knockdown drag-out in your gene pool. A feast of fisticuffs if you will.

As if regurgitated from Aunt Martha’s “world famous” green bean surprise, I humbly submit a time-honored tradition for this time of year: a collection of four-word phrases guaranteed to ruin everyone’s Thanksgiving.

I searched over the river and through the woods (listicles, if truth be told) for the proper phrases guaranteed to upend any chance of holiday harmony. I have forgone the requisite quotation marks because I do not want to be accused of punctuation abuse.

Let us begin the buffet of berating!

Does this taste fishy? Your ex is here. Grandma is drunk again. Remember that time you … His mother is coming. Grandpa lost his pants. Oh, yeah, you’re adopted. Why are you here? Any thoughts on impeachment?

Denny’s is closed today. Desserts are gluten-free. I forgot the gravy. Moon landing was fake. Democrats seated on left. I made something new! No carbs this Thanksgiving. Black Friday’s more fun. My Mom’s is better.

Spring shopping season yet? Nickleback’s Earth’s best band. Uncle Slim’s drunk again. Where’s my pet snake? Please pass the ‘possum. It’s all completely vegan. Does this smell OK? I dropped the pie. No to-go plates.

Who wants some bologna? Miracle on 34th Street! Why’s the oven smoking? I’m on a diet. We don’t drink here. The turkey just exploded. Is turkey usually pink? Television remote is dead.

I lost a fingernail. I found a fingernail. Waaah! Waaah! Waaah! Waaah! I have food poisoning. Pepto Bismol for dessert? I think I’m contagious. Republicans seated on right. I’ve joined a cult.

Candy corn’s no vegetable. I lost my Band-Aid. Time to clean up. Thanksgiving Day Parade-Gag! The toilet is clogged. Where are my teeth? The cops are here. Let’s talk about politics.

I sneezed in it. Hair’s in the gravy. I’d rather have pizza. Nope-it’s a worm. The potatoes are instant. We weren’t expecting you! My mother-in-law is coming. Marijuana should be legal.

I licked the utensils. Mom, my flight’s canceled. Turkey tastes like vulture. Dog’s eating the stuffing. Strep, Coronavirus, Norovirus, Flu. We’re getting a divorce. I’m probably not contagious. Taken out too soon. We’re out of butter.

Hand Foot Mouth Disease. That is not gravy. Where’s my pet turkey? No booze this Thanksgiving. Independents please just leave. Dog tastes great, eh? So, you’re still single? Got a job yet?

The plunger is missing. I’m gonna throw up! We don’t have television. The wifi is out.

Wow, you got fat. Does this look infected? We only have Tofurkey. Well, my opinion is…

Why do I present this annual exercise in abuse for you to use? Because I am a giver. You’re welcome, Dear Reader. Plus, if all else fails, go for the nuclear four-word option: Trump is running again. Have a great Thanksgiving!