What do you want to be best known for when you die? I ask, because a relative this week said she wanted to be known for having used the same sewing machine for the past 50 years. An admirable feat, to be sure, yet not the skill for which she is best known.

Which brings me back to my initial question. Talk show legend Merv Griffin had “I will not be back after this message” engraved on his tombstone. He started out as a radio and big band singer, transitioning later to film and Broadway. But his real claim to fame was as host of “The Merv Griffin Show,” as evidenced by his epitaph.

Actress Hedy Lamarr was famous during Hollywood’s Golden Age thanks to films such as “Algiers,” “Lady of the Tropics,” and “Samson and Delilah.” Yet Lamarr was not just a talented performer. At the onset of World War II, Lamarr and composer George Antheil developed a radio guidance system for Allied torpedoes that used spread spectrum and frequency hopping technology to defeat the threat of jamming by the Axis powers. Her memorial mentions her time as an actress and inventor, quoting her as saying, “Films have a certain place in a certain time period. Technology is forever.”

Magicians Penn and Teller, though still quite alive, have a cenotaph (a grave marker with no casket beneath) at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Los Angeles. As the duo have explained in the past, before you take the graveyard tour, find an unsuspecting patsy and ask them to pick a card, forcing (magic term) them to pick the Three of Clubs. And forget about it. Later on, as you sightsee, visit the cemetery. When you peruse the gravestones of Hollywood greats, you’ll come upon Penn and Teller’s stone, on which is engraved a Three of Clubs with the line, “Is this your card?”

Should a person’s life be condensed into a pithy statement for easy consumption? In our Twitter and TikTok obsessed age, it is hard not to. Fortunately, most people want to be remembered as loving, kind, hard-working, and so on. Sort of like when you watch the news about some crime and the neighbors say “They were so quiet and polite. I cannot imagine them committing a crime.” You never hear, “He was a raging psychopath, we were in constant fear for our lives, it was only a matter of time until he snapped.”

Psychologist Pausha Foley posted online, “The physical body dies and decomposes. The mind – the self, the person, the story the brain constructed that’s called Pausha – dissipates when the brain dies and decomposes. Awareness is, it is what it is, it is what it’s always been and will be.”

Author Shannon Alder sums it up best with the line, “Carve your name on hearts, not tombstones. A legacy is etched into the minds of others and the stories they share about you.” Make your memory count while you still live among your loved ones.

Everything else is just gravy.