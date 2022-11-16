Adventures with my mother have always kept me on my toes. In fact they usually have me reaching for another cup of coffee or shot of espresso, just so I can keep up.

Last weekend we set out for a quick lunch and some early holiday shopping. To say the shopping was a success would be an understatement. We packed her little convertible full of shopping bags and giant ceramic pots we found on sale. I had items encompassing my passenger seat from the full backseat and even the floorboard in front of me was full. We obviously have a hard time saying no to a good sale. Family arrives this week for Thanksgiving next week, we knew we only had so many free days to get shopping in.

With no room, literally, left in the car, we decided to grab a quick cup of coffee. On the AA highway, at an incredibly busy intersection, my mother realized she was out of gas. This hadn’t happened in ages. Growing up it happened all the time. My mother and grandmother ran out of gas so much, my father kept an extra container of gas in the garage at all times.

There we were, in heavy traffic, so close to the gas station but so very far. I envisioned myself getting out of the car and walking to the gas station in the cold. I didn’t know if they would even have a gas container, but I had to do something and fast. Traffic was soaring around us.

Then the person directly behind us got out of her car.

“Do you all need help,” she asked.

To be honest I had to pick my jaw up off the floor. I didn’t expect anyone to offer us help. I hate that, but it’s just not common anymore. Especially the vehicle directly behind us.

This wonderful woman then motioned to the vehicle behind her. She was with her husband and parents driving in from Tollesboro. A family of mechanics said they didn’t have gas but if we were ok with it they could pull our car up to the gas station.

We were shocked and ecstatic. They were amazing and fast. Gestures like these you never forget. The kind folks even checked to make sure the car started after we fueled up.

I’m tearing up just typing this. It truly touched my heart to feel the warmth of love coming from our new friends.

“Well we couldn’t go off and leave you all needing help,” said the good Samaritan.

With Thanksgiving only next week, I am thankful to be living in a community where people still stop and check on eachother.

Gatherings of families and friends appear to be at an all time high this year. Groups are not only getting together more, and in larger numbers. A lot of folks are coming to visit much longer than in recent years. I have had a multitude of clients ask for food suggestions. Now instead of cooking just for the holiday, they are figuring out meals for the additional days they have company.

Today I have included my recipe for gnocchi. This Italian pasta made of potatoes is one of my favorites to eat and prepare. It’s something different from the traditional holiday fare. Served in family style form, the whole family can even make it together. I’ve also included two easy sauces to serve on or with the gnocchi.

Good luck and enjoy!

Gnocchi

Serves 6

6 large potatoes

2 eggs, beaten

2 Tbsp oil or butter

1 tsp salt

½ cup grated Parmesan cheese

1 to 1 ½ cups flour

Garlic butter (see below) or bolognese tomato sauce (see below)

Boil potatoes in their jackets until tender; peel. Mash or put through a potato ricer. Blend in eggs, oil, salt, and cheese. Add flour, a little at a time, until all is blended together. Knead dough lightly on a flour board and form into little ropes, one inch in diameter. Cut each rope into pieces ¾ inch long. Cook in salted boiling water until gnocchi rises to top of water. Cook a little longer, 2 to 3 minutes.

Drain and serve with garlic butter or bolognese tomato sauce.

Garlic Butter

Serves 6

Salt, pepper and oregano to taste

2 cloves garlic, mashed

1 cup (½ pound) butter, melted

Grated parmesan cheese

Add salt, pepper, oregano and garlic powder to butter. Pour over gnocchi and toss lightly. Spoon onto a serving platter and sprinkle with cheese.

Serve hot.

Bolognese Tomato Sauce

Serves 6

¼ cup oil

1 onion, diced

¼ pound salt pork, diced

½ pound hot or mild sausages, sliced

½ pound beef, cubed (salt to taste)

4 cloves garlic, minced

1 tsp basil

¼ tsp pepper

1 tsp dried parsley

2 bay leaves

1 (29-ounce) can tomatoes, crushed

1 (6-ounce) can tomato paste

1 (6-ounce) can water

½ cup dry white wine

1 (4-ounce) can mushrooms (undrained)

Heat oil in a saucepan. Add onions and salt pork and saute until onion is golden brown. Add Sausages and beef and brown slowly. Add salt, garlic, basil, pepper, parsley, bay leaves, tomatoes, tomato paste and water. Stir well. Add wine and mushrooms. Cook slowly for two hours. Serve over gnocchi or any pasta of your choice. Garnish with fresh parmesan and basil leaf.

–

The recipe and photo used in today’s article are from the kitchen of Chef Babz ([email protected]) with a little help from Giovanna D’Agostino (Mama D).