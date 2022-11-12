Did you know that Time Traveling tattletales is a thing? I do now, after seeing a column online. According to a Traveler who uses TikTok as their soap box of choice, next year humans will discover that we live in the cosmic equivalent of a jar, and one of us will create our own “universe in a jar.”

Apparently, to find out these deep, dark secrets, all you have to do is ask. Google (who else would you ask, Uncle Stewie?). The search engine will regurgitate a Thanksgiving feast of forecasts from fellows from the future. Let us take a look.

The Irish Daily Mirror reports a Time Traveler from the year 3000 has predicted (on TikTok) That a “deadly virus” will be discovered this month. Perhaps it’s Rockin’ Pneumonia or the Boogie Woogie Flu. I mean, they can’t all be bad, can they?

When writing a column like this, I will usually find a variety of ways to describe the people of whom I am referring. Not this time. Let me restate: Time Travelers from the future are coming back to give us dire warnings. Forget the fact that by altering their past, these Time Travelers might be threatening their very existence.

Come to think about it, these so-called Time Travelers from the future aren’t predicting diddly. They are only telling us about their past. That is why, if I were to dip a toe into the prognostication pool, I would go rogue and predict what has already happened, as well. Go ahead – ask me who won the Super Bowl in 2022. Naw, that would be too simple. Who won the Best Picture Academy Award for 2022? I guarantee my past predictions will be flawless.

However, let us go back to the future, where, according to Times Now News a Time Traveler from the future predicts people will fall out of the sky in 2023. Not to be confused with Cincinnati’s nickname of “Porkopolis,” where pigs fly.

The Sun cited a Time Traveler who predicted a new Covid strain, as well as a human/chimp hybrid by the end of the year. They had better hurry up – time is running out.

Let’s go for a Lightning Round on predictions from the future: On May 15th of next year, the California coast will be hit by a 750-foot mega-tsunami. That will be followed on June 18th, when the aforementioned people (Seven. Count them – seven!) will mysteriously fall from the sky without anything flying in that area.” Except for the people, that is. Technically, they will be flying. That is, until that sudden stop.

We’ll wrap with Time Traveler Eno Alaric, who predicted (or recalled) that we will witness have the discovery of a planet which is a ‘mirrored version of Earth.’ That will come near the end of this month. Throw that into your Thanksgiving family dinner conversation this year.

Between people from the future recalling their past (which is our present) to people from the past predicting events in the coming years (which is our future), there seems to be no end to folks who want to tell us what the human race is in for. Kind of like weather forecasters. Without the college degree.