We all have to go to a dish as children. For years I drove my parents crazy because all I wanted to eat when we went out was fettuccine alfredo. I was always still up for sampling everyone else’s food but something about the delicious cream sauce kept me dedicated to this dish for years.

As an adult I discovered how much I loved the Kentucky hot brown, a dish featuring open-faced turkey, bacon, tomato and a delicate Mornay sauce.

I soon realized this Mornay sauce or creamy alfredo sauce were similar, and rather a theme in my favorite foods. Scalloped potatoes, lasagna, creamed spinach, Mom’s mac-n-cheese and more. They all shared the same creamy cheesy goodness. It wasn’t until my early 30’s I finally broke down and learned how to make Mornay. I gotta tell you, if I’d realized it was that simple I would have learned it years before.

One of the five French mother sauces, Mornay is a classic bechamel sauce enriched with Gruyere cheese and sometimes Parmesan. The sauce was created by the Duke Philippe de Mornay in the late 16th century.

A simple rich combination of butter, flour, milk and cheese, Mornay made even the simplest dish seem rich and extravagant. That’s probably why it has continued to be found hundreds of years later on plates across the world.

Even in Kentucky, Chef Schmidt of the Brown Hotel invented the hot brown during a 2 a.m. dinner. During the roaring twenties, the Louisville hotel drew over a thousand guests each evening for their dinner dance. The guests danced til the wee hours of the morning, when they finally had to stop for rest and nourishment. They then moved from the dance floor to the hotel’s restaurant.

The famous Chef knew he had to add a lavish touch of glamor to the 2 a.m. eggs and ham. His answer was Hot Brown. Between the layers of meat, tomato, and bread was the simple delicate Mornay sauce. The dish soon became synonymous with the hotel and all things Kentucky.

This mother sauce is a key feather every Kentucky cook should have in their hat. Give it a try and then give it a bite. You can’t have just one. Soon you will want to put it on everything. Last week I made a creamed spinach quiche with this delicious sauce.

Today I have included my favorite easy Mornay sauce. If you look it up you will find many variations, but this recipe is a simple staple for a reason.

Good luck and enjoy.

Delicious with mornay:

Eggs

Spinach

Asparagus

Chicken

Fish

Mac-n-cheese

Pasta dishes

Lasagna

Rice dishes

Scalloped potatoes

Mashed potatoes

Mornay Sauce

Makes 4 cups

1 stick unsalted butter

8 Tbsp all-purpose flour

4 cups whole milk, room temperature or slightly warm

5 ounces/ 1 ¼ cups, coarsely grated Gruyere or similar cheese (Sometimes I use Parmesan, Swiss or even cheddar, if I’m using it on something that the cheese will compliment.)

½ tsp kosher salt

⅛ tsp freshly ground black pepper

⅛ tsp freshly grated nutmeg

Melt the butter in a two quart heavy bottomed saucepan, over medium-low heat. Make sure you are using a saucepan. This does make a difference.

Add flour and cook. Whisk constantly. The second you stop it will burn. Do this for three minutes.

While whisking, add the milk in a low stream and bring the mixture to a boil.

Immediately reduce the heat to low and gently simmer. Whisk on and off for ten minutes. The sauce will thicken, but you don’t want it to burn or stick to the bottom of the pan.

Once thickened, remove from the hot burner and add cheese. Continue to whisk until the cheese is melted. Whisk in salt, pepper, and nutmeg until all the ingredients are thoroughly dissolved and incorporated.

Use immediately or keep warm over a steam pan. If you keep it over direct heat it will burn.

–

The recipe and photo used in today’s article are from the kitchen of Chef Babz ([email protected]).