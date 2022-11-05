Frozen pineapple soft serves are the featured item on the menu at the Dole Plantation on Oahu, Hawaii.

The attractions at the Dole Plantation on Oahu, Hawaii, are numerous. But on the day my husband and I visited, we didn’t get to see any of them.

The plantation, which began operation in 1950 as a fruit stand, promotes itself as a “complete pineapple experience.”

Of course, one would expect to get an up-close look at the tough-skinned, spiky tropical fruit. And to do that, one would take the plantation garden tour. But we didn’t get to do that.

Never fear. There are more options. Stretching across three acres, 14,000 plants are shaped to resemble a giant pineapple. Or, so we were told.

The plantation even features a train tour, The Pineapple Express. A twenty-minute, two-mile ride around the plantation. To be fair, we hadn’t actually considered this option. Fortunately for us, because it wasn’t going to happen.

When we arrived at the plantation, we entered the parking lot, which was full, and followed the vehicle in front of us into the overflow lot. And then into the overflow for the overflow lot. And so on.

Once we finally secured a spot, we got out and walked back toward the main building, a bright-yellow, red-roofed structure accentuated with colorful plants. Just outside the front door, those plants were arranged in the letters D, O, L and E.

The two of us cut to the right of the building and were met with a mass of individuals. At separate locations, we observed lines of people snaking toward the entrances of all the attractions.

Arriving just shortly an hour after it opened for the day, we had underestimated the size of the crowd. We would have to regroup. Assess our next move.

We pressed our way to the less crowded courtyard behind the main building, where benches and umbrella-covered tables were scattered about. My husband pulled up a chair to one of the open tables and sat down.

“We’re not going to do any of this, are we?” I asked as we both eyed the long lines. Neither of us has that kind of patience.

“Wait here,” I instructed. “I’ll be back.”

Inside the building, which serves as a restaurant and gift shop, I entered the short (compared to the outside) line in the queue leading toward the counter of frozen treats. Really, though, the main attraction was the pineapple soft serve prepared in a variety of ways: in a cone or cup or in a waffle cup or waffle bowl, with or without toppings; floats and splits; even chocolate-covered pineapples, chocolate-covered pineapples with coconut or sprinkles.

It didn’t take long to make the selection, because when I spied the $36.95 price tag on the pineapple split, I settled easily on a soft serve cup and a waffle bowl topped with cherry. My husband could have his pick.

Under the shade of the umbrella, while all the others stood in line for the attractions, the two of us savored our soft serve pineapple.

As we finished and pushed away from the table, a family of four descended upon us to take our places.

“Enjoy,” we said as we turned and walked back toward the overflow of an overflow parking lot.

We had full confidence they would.

(Note: Marjorie Appelman is an English, communications and journalism teacher at Mason County High School and co-founder of the travel blog Tales from the Trip, which is on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook. She can be reached at [email protected])