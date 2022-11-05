I exercised my right and my privilege Thursday. That is correct – I voted. For whom did I vote? That is between me and my ballot. Between the pandemic and a lot of important issues that have recently faced our community, this mid-term decision holds a little more weight than usual. And I voted accordingly. As in, this is the time to separate, on a local level, who you like as a person as opposed to selecting people who best reflect your values and vision for the community.

There are people I know who vote straight party ticket, regardless of who is hoisting the banner. North Korean despot Kim Jun Un could be running as a Republican (or Democrat) and it would make no difference. The thinking being that since their family always voted a personal political persuasion, they would carry on this proud and lazy tradition.

Despite what some people have opined, I am not a right-wing nutjob. Nor a West Coast Liberal. I vote according to my conscience, as we all should. Just as I will not expose the relative of mine who voted for Jimmy Carter, I try to keep my political preferences personal. Besides – Carter? Knowledge of the error of their ways is punishment enough.

However, because we are all friends here, here are my Presidential preferences from the past. I voted for George H.W. Bush in the hopes the country would continue Ronald Reagan’s path of peace. One war and a diminished economy later, I was disillusioned and ready for a change.

In comes Arkansas Governor Bill Clinton. Campaign operative James Carville summed up Bubba’s strategy nicely, constantly reminding workers that the focus of the campaign was “the economy, stupid.”

I admit that I voted for Bill Clinton in his first term, riding high on the promise of a middle class tax cut. The echoes of his oath of office hadn’t finished resounding across D.C. when he raised taxes, and lowered my chances of believing another politician.

If I had to choose favorites on the Presidential level, I would select Reagan (whose mantra was Trust, but Verify), Truman, Lincoln and John Adams.

The Gipper, for his belief in American exceptionalism (not a sin, folks – check the Bible). Truman, because he made the hard choices to help end a World War. Lincoln because, well, as if you have to ask. And Adams, because as a lawyer during the Revolutionary War, he defended British redcoats for firing upon colonists, believing in upholding the law, and defending the innocent. Now, back to the present.

On the national level, the House and Senate are both in play. Which, if history is any teacher, will not mean much. After all, George W. Bush held the Presidency, with Republicans in control of both legislative branches. What was accomplished? Nuttin’. President Joe Biden has had control of the top spot with both legislative branches and has produced zilch.

Which brings us back to, as always, the truism that all politics are local. For what it is worth, my advice would be to leave your friendships outside of the voting booth, make the choices that reflect your vision of the future, and leave the booth with your choices known and your friendships intact. After all, politicians come and go. Friendships last a lifetime.