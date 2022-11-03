James Scott, Alex Holt, Brenna Darnell, Ava Wamsley, Harlow Ridout-Fowler and Emily Gray, in front, take a break from a Green Dot training held recently at Mason County High School.

Maysville Refinery Church of the Nazarene traveled to eastern Kentucky recently to help with flood relief. Left to right, Terry Barrett, Terry Fryman, Peter Chamness, Johnny Fryman, Pastor Lonnie Blosser, Martin Lowe, Ronnie Bennett, Adam Barrett.

On Sept. 15, the Kentucky Alliance of Boys & Girls Club inducted 22 individuals into the first class of the Kentucky Boys & Girls Club Hall of Fame. The event was held in Bowling Green,at the Topper Club on Western Kentucky University’s gorgeous campus. The inductees for the Tom Browning Boys & Girls Club were the late John N. Browning and David Clarke. Accepting on behalf of John Browning was two of his grandsons Larry and George Van Meter. Pictured, left to right, Larry Van Meter, Dave Clarke, George Van Meter;; front, Caitlin Waddell, executive director of the Tom Browning Boys & Girls Club.

Maysville Coast Guard Auxiliary Flotilla 082-10-06 held a Boating Safety Course on Sept 22, 2022. Instructors were Division Commander Bob Clancy, Flotilla Commander Greg Taylor, Flotilla Vice Commander James Draper, Auxiliarist Allen Thomas and Alex Hyrcza.

The UK Mason County Master Garders created this Butterfly Garden at The Recreation Park in Washington.

Submitted by Jim Sandlin

An October sunrise.

Submitted by Michael Lewis

Submitted by Allen Thomas

Lunching al fresco at Gateway Museum Center Saturday.

Submitted by Louis Browning

Submitted by Cay Chamness

Submitted by Marjorie Appelman