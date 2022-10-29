The Napali Coast, virtually inaccessible by vehicles, is located on the northwestern coast of Kauai, Hawaii.

The Napali Coast, virtually inaccessible by vehicles, is located on the northwestern coast of Kauai, Hawaii.

I boarded the helicopter and settled into the center seat. My husband followed me, and the pilot secured our seatbelts and bulky headphones.

Above us, the long blades whirled, gently rocking the aircraft. And from her perch on the dashboard, the smiling, four-inch-tall, grass-skirt-wearing hula doll bobbled at the hips.

Within minutes, the unmistakable theme song to the original “Hawaii Five-0” played in our ears, and we lifted off of the ground. Over an hour would pass before we would again see anything made by the hands of man.

As the Napali Coast of Kauai, Hawaii, is virtually inaccessible by land, helicopters and boats are the two main modes of transportation. To see its incomparable beauty, we’d selected the former.

Keeping a consistent distance from the tops of the steep green cliffs, our pilot soared along, allowing us generous views of the valleys on either side. The blue sky, thick with clouds, cast shadows revealing hints of stone beneath the vegetation.

As we changed directions, though, the sky shifted in its features. While some blue always remained, the clouds alternated between bright white and ominous gray.

Before long, a thin ribbon of water emerged intermittently through the green below us. Once I realized we seemed to be following its course, the music accompanying us in our headphones began to play the theme song from “Jurassic Park.”

In the distance, Manawaiopuna Falls, also now known as “Jurassic Falls,” cascaded down 400 feet. A soft rain fell on us as we landed near the base of the falls and made the short trek across a footbridge and earthen path to where we could stand near the water crashing over the rocks.

After a brief stay at the falls, we boarded the helicopter again. The rain continued to fall and increased in intensity, pelting the windshield and then trailing off to either side. For a while, we admired countless more falls through the blurry glass. Though the rain ultimately stopped, the abundance of waterfalls did not.

We continued to fly through the canyons until we reached the coast, where our pilot intentionally lingered. Staggering cliffs soared above the turquoise water, a collage of greens and browns, of grays and of reds spilled onto the sand and crashing waves.

When I first saw pictures of the Napali Coast, I imagined there could be no other place that embodied such unspoiled, natural beauty. From the air one day last summer, my assumption was confirmed.

Exceedingly.

