My palate has never been a stranger to international cuisine. Among my favorites are Mediterranean and the Middle Eastern foods. For years I wondered what the sweet powdery red garnish on items like hummus or baba ganoush could be. Sumac, as I was told, quickly became a bit of an obsession. I quickly began to put it on everything and experiment with different flavor combinations.

Last year I made a batch of carrots and garnished them with sweet flavorful ground sumac. A farmer from Lewis County came along with a produce delivery in time to try a bite.

Just as I had curiously asked, he didn’t miss a beat. “Sumac you say,” he responded and questioned at the same time. “You know I’ve got that growing everywhere on my farm if you want any. Thrilled as I was with the good-quality ground sumac I could find at most international grocery stores, I knew nothing would compare fresh. I leaped at the offer.

Honestly, I felt rather naive. With all of the local cuisines I was familiar with, I had no idea that red sumac is native to Appalachia and can be found all over the place.

Turns out sumac thrives along edges of forest and grassy or disturbed spots. It can be found a lot in parking lots, along the highway or country roads and even in some of our own backyards.

The American Indians, or native people to our area, gathered the crimson berries of the sumac plant (not the noxious, poisonous white-berried variety, of course) to dry and grind them into a powder. This powder gave a delicious lemony flavor to fish cooked over an open fire. Even the settlers followed many of the ways of the natives, used the sumac to make a drink akin to lemonade.

Dried sumac berries will keep for a couple of years. Once they are dried out, they may be ground into a powder with a spice or coffee grinder. Although the berries have a hard inner seed, most grinders will have no problem mashing this up as well.

Delicious on meat dishes, this wonderful berry is also delicious when mixed with sweet spices like cinnamon and nutmeg for zucchini bread and pumpkin pie.

Don’t feel like you have to gather berries and grind sumac on your own though. Good-quality sumac may be found in a variety of groceries and even ordered online through various distributors.

Today I have included a few of my favorite sumac recipes. New to the sumac club? Don’t worry, these recipes are easier and more manageable than you think!

Good luck and enjoy!

Appalachian Sumac Cocktail

Wanna share with the kiddos? Just take out the Bourbon.

1 ounce Bourbon

1 ounce wild sumac syrup (see below)

½ ounce of fresh squeezed lemon juice

1 tsp honey or brown sugar

Mix together. Shake with ice. Finely strain into glass or glasses. Garnish with a cherry or lemon.

Sumac Syrup

½ cup honey

½ cup water

1 tsp ground sumac

Add all ingredients to a small saucepan, and bring to a simmer. Stir to dissolve the honey.

Remove the pan from the heat and allow it to cool to room temperature.

Strain syrup through a fine mesh sieve into a clean container.

Syrup may be refrigerated for up to 1 month.

Sumac Oil

Makes about 1⁄3 cup

1⁄4 cup extra-virgin olive oil

2 Tbsp freshly squeezed lemon juice

2 tsp ground sumac

1 tsp salt

1 tsp sweet Hungarian paprika (This is a sweeter than average style of paprika.)

Whisk all of the ingredients together in a small bowl. Use immediately.

Za’atar

(A traditional middle eastern spice blend. Each house has their own version. Wonderful sprinkled on everything! I have been enjoying it on my salads lately as well as sprinkled on dips.

Delicious rub for meat!)

1 Tbsp thyme

1 Tbsp oregano

1 Tbsp cumin

1 Tbsp toasted sesame seeds

1 Tbsp sumac

½ tsp Kosher salt

½ tsp chili flakes

Toast all whole seeds you have, like cumin and coriander. Toast at 250 degrees for 10 minutes or until fragrant then grind. Mix all spices together in a bowl after. Store in a container or bowl after. An airtight will help it last longer but I enjoy keeping some out on the table for an easy sprinkle here and there.

Roasted chicken with sumac, olives and lemon

4 chicken leg quarters

4 cloves garlic, crushed

1 red onion, sliced

1/4 cup pomegranate molasses

2 tablespoons sumac powder

1/2 teaspoons ground cinnamon

1 Meyer lemon, thinly sliced

1/4 cup pitted green olives and brine

1/4 cup olive oil

2 tablespoons pine nuts

8 ounces water (or chicken stock)

Salt to taste

Flat-leaf parsley

Pat chicken legs dry and marinate with 2 tablespoons of olive oil, salt, olives and with brine, spices, lemon juice and pomegranate molasses. Let sit for a couple of hours. Preheat the oven to 375 degrees. Heat a Dutch oven or large cast iron pan and add remaining oil. Add onions and cook until they just start to brown. Add the crushed garlic and continue to cook until just brown.

Add chicken, skin side up, along with pine nuts and enough liquid to cover the bottom of the pan. Place in the oven for 45 minutes to one hour or until chicken is cooked to 165 degrees.

Finish with a liberal amount of freshly chopped parsley. Serve with a bright-green salad, roasted potatoes and thick yogurt with za’atar.

The recipe and photo used in today’s article are from the kitchen of Chef Babz

([email protected]), with a little help from Appalachian chefs Ronni Lundy and James Grogan. The sumac in today’s photo is provided by Little Cabin Creek Farm of Lewis County, Kentucky