It’s that time of year again. Ghost and ghouls and spooks and spectres run rampant across the countryside, sending a chill through the spines of mere mortals.

I scoured the internet and exhumed some more of my favorite fiction: the two sentence horror story. Enjoy, and be sure to read them with the lights on!

I decided to kill off a few characters in the book I’m writing. It would definitely spice up my autobiography a little.

I told her there was no monster in her closet as I picked her up and told her she could sleep with us tonight. I figured that was the safest way of getting her out of the house without him realizing I saw him.

I was finishing a horror story, so I wrote ‘The End.’ Then, my keyboard typed ‘is coming’ completely by itself.

My closet door slid open with a creak, making me jump. I pretended his distraction had worked and that I didn’t see him crouched in the corner of my room.

I can’t move, breathe, speak, or hear and it’s so dark all the time. If I knew it would be this lonely, I would have been cremated instead.

When I smiled, she did not smile back. Something is very wrong with this mirror.

Did you know that there’s no such thing as a ‘left-handed’ person? There are your kind, and then there are those of us who escaped from the other side of your mirror.

The driver wasn’t very chatty, so I checked my phone. “Hey it’s your Uber, I’m outside.”

I woke up to hear knocking on glass. At first, I thought it was the window until I heard it come from the mirror again.

I just saw my reflection blink.

The funeral attendees never came out of the catacombs. Something locked the crypt door from the inside.

They say a shiver down your spine means that someone’s walking over your future burial site. As my husband walks around outside gardening, the shivers won’t stop.

While tidying my laboratory, I came across an unfamiliar notebook and opened the first page. “WARNING: The subject still thinks he is the scientist.”

“I’ve always wondered, what’s the scythe for, anyway?” I asked, as Death escorted me to the underworld. “Protection,” he answered nervously.

Dno’t pnaic, tihs is yuor bairn, I dno’t hvae mcuh tmie, it cna’t dciehper scblramed wrods, get hlep, it’s arleady insdie of you. Never mind, you’re fine.

Pizza guy delivered my pizza and said, “Enjoy it you two”. I was just glad I wasn’t the only one that saw it.

John was relieved when the shadow in the graveyard turned out to be an old caretaker chipping at a grave. Until the man turned around and said, “They spelt my name wrong.”

I sleep next to the love of my life every single night. She just doesn’t know it.

Brrrr! Those concise creep shows were enough to turn my hair white. Okay, whiter, but you know what I mean. Until next time, check under your bed before going to sleep. You never know what or who you might find!