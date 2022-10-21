When it comes to texting, I am a Neanderthal. Sure, I have evolved (Evolved. Neanderthal. See what I did there?) from smileys 🙂 frowns 🙁 and winks 😉 to the “thumbs up” emoji which I use frequently to let people know I understand or agree. But like everything else they did not create, the snowflakes of Generation Z are in a snit. Their hackles have been raised. And they have hit social media to let everyone know how they feelz.

According to an article by Jessica Botelho of the National Desk, the brain trust of Generation Z think that the “thumb’s up” emoji is hostile and/or passive-aggressive. Remember, these deep thinkers are all about Feelings. If you go by their posts on Reddit, that emoji, as well as nine others, are for Old People and should not be used.

It is inspiring to watch the younger generation try to push their elders out of the way as a kind of thank you for the miracle of childbirth. Gen Z probably explains birth away by claiming they were the result of an Immaculate Conception. Or their parents were test tubes. Either would probably fit into their revisionist history.

Not wanting to whomp everyone over the head with an Irony Hammer, but it hasn’t been that long in the larger scope of things that Baby Boomers were decrying the old folks in charge, promising they would bring Truth to Power once they became the ones in charge. The result was a President who didn’t inhale pot, soiled an intern’s blue dress and answered an investigator by saying it depended on what the definition of “is” is.

Extending Generation Zs group think to its obvious and ridiculous conclusion, I do not use an iron lung – does that mean they should be abolished?

The Daily Mail reported that Reddit users thought the thumb’s up was “inappropriate in work settings,” “hurtful,” and should never be used in any situation. The Mail told of one 24-year-old Redditer who opined that while no one in their age range used the thumb’s up emoji, “the Gen X people always do it.” The brave little soldier said it took them awhile to become accustomed to it, and to come to grips with the realization that their co-workers were not mad at them.

Then there was the employee whose workplace used the Whatsapp app to keep each other informed. One of workers said the thumbs up emoji “seemed a little bit hostile.” Another posited a black thumbs down symbol was racist.

A poll referenced by the Daily Mail questioned 2,000 people between the ages of 16 and 29, who voted on their least favorite emojis. They include, in order, thumbs up, red love heart, OK hand, tick, poop, loudly crying face, monkey eye cover, clapping hands, lipstick kiss mark and grimacing face.

Good thing they didn’t include the face-palm emoji, because I used it’s real-life counterpart several times while cobbling these words together.

Thomas Jefferson said “Any government powerful enough to give the people all that they want is also powerful enough to take from the people all that they have.” So, look forward, Dear Reader, to the day when the benevolent Generation Z overlords giveth or taketh away, all in your best interest. Of course, I could be worrying about nothing…or not. 😉