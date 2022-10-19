Last weekend, my husband Alex and I went to Cincinnati to visit friends and attend a few downtown events. We had a full dance card but all I could think about was where we would eat and what we would order. Thankfully, I married someone who also thinks this way. Alex had done his research and presented me with a variety of options and menus to discuss on the car ride. I was so excited.

However, as many times happens, we make plans and God laughs. This was certainly one of those occasions. We were meeting friends and nothing went quite the way we had hoped. Before we left the city I told Alex I had to get at least one good meal. I needed some inspiration. Not just for cooking, but in general. I needed to eat something I would burst if I didn’t talk about, cook about and learn about. This was a full request, but when you seek inspiration it has a way of happening.

Well as it turned out we found a lovely little hole in the wall, an Argentinian restaurant. The cuisine was incredible, but something just didn’t hit the nail on the head.

I’ll be honest, this week, I really didn’t know what I was going to write about. I went to sleep Sunday tossing and turning ideas, but nothing seemed to really motivate my words. I’d combed through magazines and tooled through the internet. Yet nothing seemed to speak to me. I texted a few culinary friends. Nothing.

Then, around midnight, I woke up and went to my bookshelf. I realized I already had everything I needed at my fingertips. I began to comb through my books searching for my inherited recipe boxes.

At first, I couldn’t find them and panicked. Then I realized they were right in front of me. I opened the first box and out floated a photo of my Grandmother and her sister Bootz, or Auntie as I called her.

Everytime I open these boxes it is a different experience. Often, it is amazing what pops out and what is a new treasure discovered. This time was no different. Autumn treats somehow found their way to me. I dove right in. I even reached out to my Aunt Georga in New York City about today’s buttery peanut brittle recipe.

“Georga Lou 1967,” the recipe card had the name and year scratched out on it. Aunt Georga, mentioned she was 10 when the card was written out. She recalled fondly making the delicious dish with my grandparents.

The memories flooded through. I looked back on chilly nights making today’s caramel corn recipe with Nan-Nan. I couldn’t remember making the peanut butter cups listed today, but I certainly could remember eating them.

Those ladies put a spin on tradition that was unique to their era and still stands up over time. They used real ingredients that equal a recipe worth savoring. Today’s recipe for apple transparent pie is one you aren’t going to find many places. It is so simple and decadent. I never thought about it until I found the recipe card last weekend.

When both of these matriarchs died it was these recipe boxes that gave me inspiration and a continued conversation with them. It is my favorite place to go when I need just that.

Where do you seek your inspiration? We all need it. It’s what keeps us motivated. Inspiration not only keeps our dreams alive but gives us the gift of a dream to begin with.

In the words of Oscar Hammerstein II, “You gotta have a dream. If you don’t have a dream, how you gonna make a dream come true?”

Nothing ever tastes as great as the memories we can taste and retaste again and again. Whatever you cook today, I encourage you to cook something that inspires you. The season for sharing is here, and what better treat than an October sweet.

Good luck and enjoy!

Buttery Peanut Brittle

2 cups granulated sugar

1 cup light corn syrup.

½ cup water

1 cup butter or margarine

2 cups raw or roasted peanuts

1 tsp soda

Combine sugar, corn syrup and water in a three quart saucepan. Cook and stir til sugar dissolves. When syrup boils, blend in butter.

Stir frequently after mixture reaches the syrup stage, 230 degrees. Add nuts when the temperature reaches the soft-crack stage, 280 degrees. Stir constantly until the temperature reaches the hard crack stage, 305 degrees.

Remove from heat quickly. Stir in soda, mixing thoroughly.

Pour onto two lined cookie sheets or two 15 ½ x 10 ½ x 1 inch pans.

Nan-Nan’s Carmel Corn

½ cup Karo corn syrup

1 cup white sugar

1 tablespoon vinegar

¼ tsp salt

1 tsp butter

1 tbsp soda

Heat until 290 degrees on the stove top. Mix well. Add soda last.

Pour over popcorn onto a large sheet or bowl. Mix well. Lick the spoon and clean the bowl with a spoon. Don’t waste a drop of that delicious caramel.

Apple Transparent Pie

Preheat oven to 350 degrees

1 ½ cups sugar

½ cup butter

2 whole eggs

1 cup chopped apples

½ cup cream

½ tsp nutmeg

1 tsp vanilla

Defrost pie shell or shells. Melt butter in a saucepan on low. Add sugar, stirring occasionally. Separate eggs. Add cream to the egg yolks and mix. You will use all of the eggs.

Fold egg yolk cream mix into the sugar on the stovetop. Add it slowly until it dissolves.

Cook pie crust for 4-5 minutes.

Turn off stove top burner. Add vanilla. Fold in egg whites, whip.

Sprinkle apple pieces onto the bottom of the crust. Put in transparent mix.

Cook for 25 minutes. May be served as is or garnished with cinnamon. Serve immediately or cover and serve later. Also freezes well.

Peanut Butter Cup

Peanut butter filling:

1 box powdered sugar

12 oz peanut butter, creamy

2 sticks of butter

Mix and let set for a while.

Butter fingers and roll into balls.

Chocolate coating: 12 oz semi sweet chocolate and ¼ bar paraffin

Melt chocolate coating. Using a toothpick or sharp object for dipping, cover the peanut butter ball or shape with chocolate. Place on parchment paper till dry.

This may also be done in a silicone mini muffin baking pan. Fill each spot with chocolate. Place the ball into each spot and cover with more chocolate. Allow to dry and then pop out of the container.

While chocolate is still wet, it may be garnished with a nut.

These freeze wonderfully. Serve immediately or place into a sealed container after dry.

The recipe and photo used in today’s article are from the kitchen of Chef Babz ([email protected]) with a lot of help from her grandmother, Louise Osborne, and her great-aunt Beaulah “Bootz” Mae Stone.