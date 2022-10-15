Glass benches and glass walls on the Space Needle allow visitors perfect views of Seattle, Washington, and the Puget Sound.

The Space Needle in Seattle, Washington, is located among museums and gardens at the Seattle Center.

The structure of the Space Needle in Seattle, Washington, is bolted to its foundation.

Our day in Seattle, Washington, started at the water, at Pike Place Market. Following breakfast and a turn through a few of the booths in that area, my husband and I ventured out into the city.

The time was before noon on a weekday, so we encountered a few others also walking, or riding bikes, to their destinations. Street traffic was also light.

Zig-zagging along sidewalks leading to pie shops, retail businesses, cafes, hotels and apartments, the two of us moved in a direction away from the water.

All the while, in the distance, the skyline-defining Space Needle remained ever-present.

Like other iconic monuments, such as the Eiffel Tower in Paris, the Space Needle was constructed in conjunction with a world’s fair. Instead of being dismantled at the conclusion of the event, as are some, the Space Needle remained after the 1962 World’s Fair – The Century 21 Exhibition, held in Seattle 60 years ago, in 1962. As the theme of the fair was “The Age of Space,” it symbolized space-related aspirations and innovations.

“It can’t be too far away, can it?” my husband asked, nodding at the futuristic design stretching 605 feet high.

I knew the answer to that question: historically, whatever “it” is is always farther away than it looks.

But the answer was irrelevant. Even though we had not previously discussed going to the Space Needle, the answer was unspoken. Implied. His inquiry was, in fact, the suggestion.

Visiting the Space Needle seemed an obvious stop, on one hand. On the other hand: do we avoid the observation tower because it’s touristy, or lacking in authenticity?

Nope. We go. After all, attractions labeled as touristy hold that distinction for a reason.

The two of us also found ourselves in one of those we’ve-come-this-far moments, so we continued. Abandoning the zig-zagging for a more direct route, we locked in on the iconic observation tower.

The area around the needle, Seattle Center, was bustling. So many attractions in one place: a science center, a museum of pop culture, amphitheaters, theaters, gardens, fountains and playgrounds.

After we purchased our tickets, which involved a timed entrance, we entered the line that stretched up a ramp overlooking the gift store. Before long, we reached the glass elevator that carried us to the top observation deck in less than a minute.

A magnificent 360-degree view of Seattle, of the Puget Sound, and of the Olympic and Cascade Mountains greeted us on the all-glass observation deck, inside and out.

Below us, people still bustled about on the streets and sidewalks. Traffic moved up and down the streets. Barges and ferries passed each other on the water, and Mt. Rainer hid behind a cloak of clouds.

On the level below, The Loupe, other visitors moved about on the rotating glass floor.

In those moments atop the monument, we were not only tourists validating its popularity, we were also a part of the spectacular Seattle skyline.

–

