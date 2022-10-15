With this being October, I thought I might talk about something in the Halloween spirit. But considering Christmas closeout sales are already going on in our shops, I probably should’ve started this in July.

Begging your indulgence, I would like to depart from my usual scary stories and discover why certain All Hallows Eve idioms are part of the holiday. For example, why is the word “boo” associated with scares?

According to multiple sources, including the Merriam-Webster Dictionary, “boo” comes from the Middle English “bo,” which can be traced back to writing as early as the 1500s. It “was used as an interjection that was meant to either surprise or frighten.” Variations on the word include “bo” and “boh.”

The Huffington Post recited a passage from 1565’s “The tale of the smyth and his dame,” which goes “What, evyll hayle! sayd he / Wylt not thou yonge be? / Speke now, let me se, / And say ones bo!” (Lo, evil health, said he / Will you not young be? / Speak now, let me see / and say “bo”!)” Forget “boo.” Make someone recite that passage for a grade in Freshman English to make a student shiver.

The word is possibly of Scottish origin, or perhaps Greek, meaning “to cry aloud, roar or shout.” The use of “boo” as a sound of displeasure is thought to have begun in the 18th century.

“The Republic’s” Clay Thomas was curious, as well. According to him, “boo” as a sound of displeasure came into vogue in the 18th century. It was particularly popular with fans of Italian opera.

The use of “boo” is used on everything from sporting events to musical performances to political conventions. So, how did it become an utterance used to scare people? The folks at “Slate” might have the answer. Their research cited linguists who posited that “The combination of the voiced, plosive b- and the roaring -oo sounds makes boo a particularly startling word.”

Sounds logical – I’ll buy it. As with most things, though, your effect might vary from country to country. If you want to scare someone in Spain, you say “uuh.” Go to France and it’s “hou.” In Czech folks say “baf.” To my dog, I say “bath” to scare him out of his fur. For my Bride, saying “work” is all that is needed to leave me quaking in my shoes.

There are plenty of other words that share a passing resemblance to “boo” that do not cause people to jump. How about “clue” or “glue?” You certainly wouldn’t strike fear into the hearts of man by bellowing “dew,” “pew” or “moo.” “Poo” might make you shout, except for an entirely different reason.

In the past, “boo” has been a slang word for marijuana. Today it often refers to a friend. If you make a mistake, you could be accused of making a “boo-boo.”

The sad thing is, if you want to be really scared, watch, read or listen to the news. That will make “boo” seem tame by comparison.