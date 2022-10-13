The Morehead State University Concert Choir is hosting a “Fall Feast and Concert” on Thursday, Oct. 13, at the First Baptist Church, 123 East Main Street in Morehead. The dinner will include soup, salad, dessert and beverages. Guests can eat from 5:30-7 p.m. with the annual Morehead State University Fall Choral Showcase Concert will follow at 7:30 p.m. Tickets for the dinner are $8 and concert admission is free of charge.

The evening concert will feature Concert Choir, Chamber Singers, Vocal Jazz Ensemble and the Black Gospel Ensemble. The directors of the ensembles are MSU music professors Dr. Roosevelt Escalante and Dr. Greg Detweiler. Collaborating on the piano is William Murphy. Assistant Professor of Music Dr. Eric Brown will join the Concert Choir as a guest soloist.

Using the theme “The Wonders of Creation,” Concert Choir will feature music from Africa and choral sections written by African American composers, songwriters and arrangers. Pieces included are “Modimo” from South Africa, “Ave Maria” written by Nathaniel Dett, and “If I Can Help Somebody” written by Alma Bazel Androzzo and arranged by André Thomas. The choir will also sing “Awake the Harp” from Haydn’s Creation, “All Things Bright and Beautiful” by John Rutter, and the American folksong “Shenandoah” arranged by James Erb.

Chamber Singers will follow with songs of love, joy and unity. Regarding love, the ensemble will begin with the lively French chanson “Il est bel et bon” and continue with the passionate “Vita de la mia vita” by William Hawley and “Agnus Dei” by Thomas Morley. Kirby Shaw’s Irish reel “Celtic Dance” will follow. Eric Whitacre wrote the concluding piece of the set in a highly successful attempt to bring singers together in unity in the face of the suffering, isolation and growing division of 2022. The first virtual performance was where 17,572 singers from 129 countries participated in the choir.

Jazz Vocal Ensemble will continue the concert with “Warm-up #1” by Larry Lapin, “Parking Lot Blues” arranged by Larry Lapin and “Whirly Bird” arranged by Dave Barduhn.

The concert will conclude with the Black Gospel Ensemble (BGE). They will sing “Faithful is Our God” by Hezekiah Walker, “Perfect Praise” by Walt Whitman, “Psalm 24” by Anita Wesley/Cynthia Wesley/Teri Wesley and “Sweepin’ Through the City” arranged by BGE Director Roosevelt Escalante, Jr.

“This dinner concert has been a very popular annual event and we are so happy to be able to present it again. The Choir members enjoy serving our guests who will soon become their listeners during the concert,” Detweiler said.

The concert proceeds will support the May 2023 international tour by the Concert Choir and Chamber Singers. Tickets can be purchased from choir members or reserved by emailing Sarah Jarman at [email protected].