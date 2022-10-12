Museum Scouts usually study the Civil War in the Spring Semester of the school year. With all the Civil War activities going on during the month of October 2022, we have added it to this fall’s schedule. It is always a treat to have Dr. James Shires appear in uniform and talk about Maysville’s connection to the war and other interesting facts to the scouts.

The following Hixson was published in 2011, written by my friend Doc Shires about Grant, Lee and their steadfast steeds:

“General Robert E. Lee’s famous war-horse, Traveller…was conceived in Mason County in 1856 on the farm of J.B. Poyntz near Maysville. Traveller was subsequently born in Greenbrier County, Virginia (now West Virginia). The soon to be famous horse was originally named Jeff Davis, but when Lee acquired him, he changed his name from Greenbrier to Traveller. We noted Lee rode him throughout the remainder of the war and to his surrender at Appomattox.

Remembering our local connection also to General Ulysses S. Grant, about which we have written before, we were interested in seeing an article titled “Lee, Grant and Their Steadfast Steed” in the most recent issue of America’s Civil War Magazine written by Ron Soodalter, a columnist for the magazine. In his introduction Soodalter said, “When it came to military transport (in the Civil War), a general was only as good as his horse.” He wrote first about General Lee saying that, “To students of the Civil War, no horse is better known-or more easily recognizable- than General Robert E. Lee’s gray, Traveller. In describing him to his artist cousin, Markie Williams, Lee lyrically lists Traveller’s fine proportions, muscular figure, deep chest, delicate ears, quick eye,’ adding, ‘such a picture would inspire a poet, whose genius could then depict his worth.’ Not surprisingly, the troops assigned unusual, even mystical qualities to the animal.” The writer goes on to say, “Handsome though he was, Traveller proved more than a handful. According to a contemporary observer, ‘Traveller had no vices or tricks but was nervous and spirited.’ It was, in fact, the gray’s high spirits that caused the accident that led Lee to seek another, gentler mount.

Lee stood in the rain watching the engagement at Second Manassas, holding Traveller’s bridle. Something apparently spooked the animal, and Traveller either dragged the general down a slope, pulled him onto a stump or simply caused him to trip over his rain overalls and fall. One hand was broken, the other badly sprained. Lee spent the next weeks virtually helpless, his hands splinted and bandaged, riding in an ambulance and being led by an aide as he sat astride Traveller.” General J.E.B. Stuart presented Lee with a gentler mount whose name was Lucy Long. According to Soodalter, “The mild-tempered little Lucy Long remained Lee’s ‘back-up’ war horse for the next two years- until she was found to be in foal and the general sent her to the rear. At this time, some citizens of West Virginia presented Lee with a big sorrel- which he named Ajax- but apparently Lee was not comfortable on so tall a horse. Traveller continued to serve as Lee’s regular mount, up to Appomattox and beyond.” The writer said that after the war, “Lee took Traveller, Lucy Long and Ajax home with him. Ajax soon died as a result of an accident, but Traveller and Lucy Long outlived their master, who died in 1870.” He ended his discussion of Lee’s war horses with a quote by British military observer Arthur J.L. Freemantle. He wrote after meeting Lee in June 1863 that, “General Lee is, almost without exception, the handsomest man of his age I ever saw- booted and spurred and wearing his sword and field glasses, he looked the part of the Confederacy’s hope and idol. He is the Gray Knight and Traveller his charger.”

As to Grant, Soodalter said, “Conversely, there is only one purported photograph of General Ulysses S. Grant on horseback. The image is unremarkable. Far from being dressed in his soldier’s garb, he wears a formal coat and silk top hat. Grant cared little for the flashier aspects of military dress. He usually dressed in a simple long coat and vest, with general’s shoulder boards and regulation buttons. His mode of dress was unassuming, as was the man himself. By both nature and design, Lee was the handsomer, more magnetic of the two. And yet, appearances notwithstanding, Grant was by far the better horseman. He had a strong, lifelong affinity for horses. Union officer and Grant biographer William Conant Church called Grant ‘the best horseman I ever saw. He could fly on a horse, faster than a slicked bullet.” And that was before Superman! “Frederick Dent Grant, the general’s son, accompanied his father on a number of campaigns and later wrote, ‘My father was the best horseman in the army, he rode splendidly and always on magnificent and fiery horses, when possible, to obtain one.’” The writer pointed out that, “During the war, Grant had occasion to ride a number of horses. A farmer gave him an impressive stallion named Jack. Grant’s son Frederick said Jack was, ‘a noble animal, high-spirited, very intelligent, and an excellent horse in every way. Later in the war, Grant donated Jack to the Chicago Sanitary Fair to help raise money for the war effort, and the horse brought the stunning price of $4,000.00. In today’s currency, that would amount to around $200,000.”

“Perhaps the most interesting horse in Grant’s stable was a short, spike-maned little black that had been ‘liberated’ from the estate of Joe Davis, Jefferson Davis’s brother, during the Siege of Vicksburg. Grant bought him and in a rare display of wit, named him Jeff Davis. The horse proved inexhaustible.

The horse most commonly associated with Grant is Cincinnati. It is the one on which he sits in the impressive Ulysses S. Grant Memorial in Washington, D.C. Grant came to refer to him as the finest horse he had ever seen. The 17-hands-high Cincinnati was sired by the fastest four-mile thoroughbred in the country, and in addition to being fast, he was absolutely magnificent. When Grant rode to meet General Lee at Appomattox, it was upon Cincinnati. At the end of the war, Grant made a home for Cincinnati, one named Egypt and Jeff Davis in his stables. Grant wanted nothing more than to raise and train horses in St. Louis when his career in politics was over. Sadly, terminal cancer forced him to concentrate all his efforts on completing his autobiography which he accomplished just days before he died.”

Soodalter concludes his comparison of the two great leaders of the Civil War with this summary. “Grant and Lee were as different from one another as two men could be, in nearly everything- except their fierce commitment to their respective causes, and their love for, and dedication to, the horses that carried them through the maelstrom. In our time of mechanized transport and long-distance, computerized warfare, it is impossible to truly understand an era in which the lives of our military leaders so often depended upon the steadiness, responsiveness and intelligence of their steeds.”

You can see and hear Doc Shires portray General Albert Sydney Johnston and Russel Dixson as Bull Nelson at the Albert Sydney Johnston house on October 15th from 10-12, located at 503 South Court Street, Washington, KY. Visit his childhood home and grab a “Widow of the South” book if you haven’t already. Later, on the 15th, you can visit the Mason County Public Library starting at 2 P.M. to observe blacksmith, Keith Caudill, and find out why smithing was so important during the Civil War.

