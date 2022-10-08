Salem Community Church on Little Cabin Creek Road will be having a special day of worship on Sunday, Oct. 16.

The church is located on Road 984, one-half mile on right, as you go toward Concord on Kentucky 57 North, about 6 miles from the Methodist Church in Tollesboro.

The special service will feature preaching by J.D. McClure, he is a young preacher that is out doing God’s work. There will be local singing and Sunday School after the worship service. Worship service time is 10 a.m. and Sunday School is around 11 a.m. or whenever the worship service is over.

Come and enjoy the blessings of the Lord and have fellowship with Him and one another. Questions call 606-798-6677.